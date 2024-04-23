Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona lottery player hits $11.9 million jackpot in The Pick drawing

Apr 23, 2024, 10:21 AM

File photo of a woman buying a The Pick lottery ticket from a machine. A ticket for The Pick sold i...

A ticket for The Pick sold in Marana, Arizona, won an $11.9 million jackpot in the April 22, 2024, drawing. (Arizona Lottery Photo)

(Arizona Lottery Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – An Arizona lottery player hit an $11.9 million jackpot in Monday’s The Pick drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 8, 28, 31, 32 and 41.

The Arizona Lottery jackpot entry was purchased at the Fry’s Food Store at Thornydale and Tangerine roads in Marana, north of Tucson. The grocery store gets a $15,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Monday’s prize tied for the second largest in The Pick history, according to the Arizona Lottery. The jackpot had been growing since the last win of $6.1 million on Jan. 1.

RELATED STORIES

Jackpot: What to know about Arizona’s The Pick lottery game

The Pick tickets, which cost $1 each, are sold at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

The odds of hitting the jackpot for The Pick are 1 in 7,059,052. The top prize for the Arizona Lottery game resets to $1 million after a win.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their payouts.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Crust Simply Italian owners opening The Goose speakeasy lounge in Scottsdale

The lounge is located near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road, adjacent to Crust Simply Italian in the Scottsdale's McCormick Ranch neighborhood.

2 hours ago

Stock image of power lines. A power outage left thousands of residents in the city of Maricopa with...

KTAR.com

Thousands in city of Maricopa get electricity back after widespread power outage

The power has been restored in Maricopa after a widespread outage left much of the Arizona city without electricity Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Mobile mammography unit offers breast cancer screenings in Valley...

Serena O'Sullivan

Banner Health offers on-the-go breast cancer screenings with mobile mammography unit

Banner Health announced its 3D mobile mammography unit, which will screen Valley women for breast cancer, last week.

7 hours ago

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at ...

David Veenstra

Imagine Dragons announces ‘Loom’ tour, Phoenix show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Imagine Dragons is bringing the "Loom" tour to Phoenix this fall. The "Radioactive" rockers will make a stop in Phoenix on Oct. 6.

7 hours ago

Exterior and pool at Portico, a luxury condominium development under construction in Scottsdale....

Kevin Stone

Luxury Scottsdale condo development Portico sells out months before opening

Portico, a luxury condominium community under construction in Scottsdale, is fully sold out, developers announced Monday.

7 hours ago

Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas throws event on Saturday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Grand opening for master-planned community in Apache Junction offers food trucks, music, tours

Brookfield Properties will throw a grand opening event to bring attention to the Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas community on Saturday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Arizona lottery player hits $11.9 million jackpot in The Pick drawing