PHOENIX – An Arizona lottery player hit an $11.9 million jackpot in Monday’s The Pick drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 8, 28, 31, 32 and 41.

The Arizona Lottery jackpot entry was purchased at the Fry’s Food Store at Thornydale and Tangerine roads in Marana, north of Tucson. The grocery store gets a $15,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Monday’s prize tied for the second largest in The Pick history, according to the Arizona Lottery. The jackpot had been growing since the last win of $6.1 million on Jan. 1.

Jackpot: What to know about Arizona’s The Pick lottery game

The Pick tickets, which cost $1 each, are sold at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

The odds of hitting the jackpot for The Pick are 1 in 7,059,052. The top prize for the Arizona Lottery game resets to $1 million after a win.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their payouts.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.