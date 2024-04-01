PHOENIX – Four Arizona Powerball players combined to win $400,000 in Saturday’s drawing, as the multistate lottery game’s jackpot climbed to $1 billion.

Four tickets purchased in the Grand Canyon State matched four of the five white numbers selected — 12, 13, 33, 50 and 52 — plus the red Powerball of 23. That combo is good for $50,000, but two of the players added the $1 Power Play option to their $2 entries and tripled their winnings.

The Power Play multiplier amount is randomly selected before each drawing and increases prizes other than the jackpot by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

The two Power Play tickets, which each won $150,000, were sold at the Circle K at Greenway Road and 67th Avenue in Glendale and the Walmart at Florence Boulevard and Arizola Road in Casa Grande.

The $50,000 winners bought their tickets at the Safeway at Happy Valley Road and 39th Avenue in Phoenix and the Circle K at Deer Valley Road and 83rd Avenue in Peoria.

How did the Powerball jackpot reach $1 billion?

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing has grown to an estimated $1 billion after going unclaimed for 38 consecutive drawings. A winner can choose between the full jackpot amount in 30 annual payments or a one-time payment of an estimated $483.8 million.

It’s the 11th $1 billion top prize in U.S. lottery history, and second this year. A Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey hit a $1.13 billion jackpot last week.

Powerball tickets are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state, with drawings on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. The game is sanctioned in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

