Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 Arizona Powerball players combine to win $400,000 as jackpot reaches $1 billion

Apr 1, 2024, 12:00 PM

A Powerball entry form and ticket sit on a counter....

Four Arizona Powerball players combined to win $400,000 in the Saturday, March 30, 2024, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Four Arizona Powerball players combined to win $400,000 in Saturday’s drawing, as the multistate lottery game’s jackpot climbed to $1 billion.

Four tickets purchased in the Grand Canyon State matched four of the five white numbers selected — 12, 13, 33, 50 and 52 — plus the red Powerball of 23. That combo is good for $50,000, but two of the players added the $1 Power Play option to their $2 entries and tripled their winnings.

The Power Play multiplier amount is randomly selected before each drawing and increases prizes other than the jackpot by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

The two Power Play tickets, which each won $150,000, were sold at the Circle K at Greenway Road and 67th Avenue in Glendale and the Walmart at Florence Boulevard and Arizola Road in Casa Grande.

The $50,000 winners bought their tickets at the Safeway at Happy Valley Road and 39th Avenue in Phoenix and the Circle K at Deer Valley Road and 83rd Avenue in Peoria.

How did the Powerball jackpot reach $1 billion?

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing has grown to an estimated $1 billion after going unclaimed for 38 consecutive drawings. A winner can choose between the full jackpot amount in 30 annual payments or a one-time payment of an estimated $483.8 million.

RELATED STORIES

It’s the 11th $1 billion top prize in U.S. lottery history, and second this year. A Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey hit a $1.13 billion jackpot last week.

Powerball tickets are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state, with drawings on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. The game is sanctioned in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image showing the interior of the new Gelato Cimmino shop in Gilbert on the left and a cone h...

Kevin Stone

Here’s how to get free scoops at new Gelato Cimmino dessert shop in Gilbert

Gelato Cimmino, a new downtown Gilbert dessert shop, will give away free scoops Thursday as part of its grand opening celebration.

12 minutes ago

Split image of a face shot and wider angle full-body photo of Xavier Hughley, who is wanted in conn...

KTAR.com

Police trying to locate man wanted in connection with shooting in west Phoenix

Authorities are trying to find a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in west Phoenix last week.

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why social media plus post-2010 tech equals troubled teens

Many parents have begun to wonder why teen issues with anxiety and depression have grown in recent years. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what may be the root of the problem and what can be done to mitigate issues. Video: Arin Shae and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

The Black Keys members....

KTAR.com

The Black Keys to stop in Phoenix this September on ‘International Players Tour’

The Black Keys, a popular American rock duo, will perform in Phoenix this September as part of their upcoming tour.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why is it so confusing to do your taxes?

Mike Broomhead talks about why taxes are so confusing to handle and if the public doesn’t like how taxes are done, they should vote for people who want to change it. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Students wear virtual reality headsets in the Dreamscape Learn pod at ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest Element...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix school launching immersive classroom program with virtual reality technology

A Phoenix school is launching an innovative immersive classroom program that utilizes virtual reality technology.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

4 Arizona Powerball players combine to win $400,000 as jackpot reaches $1 billion