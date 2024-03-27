Close
Arizona lottery player hits jackpot, but not for $1.13B Mega Millions drawing

Mar 27, 2024, 12:26 PM

A lottery player holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega Millions games as he buys tickets in Florida in 2023. (AP File Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PHOENIX – Arizona missed out on the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but the state had multiple big lottery wins in Tuesday drawings.

The biggest prize was a $3.8 million jackpot in the Triple Twist game. A ticket purchased at the Fry’s Marketplace at Ellsworth and Riggs roads in Queen Creek matched all the winning numbers: 1, 3, 9, 13, 21 and 22.

Triple Twist tickets cost $2. The odds of hitting the jackpot in the daily Arizona Lottery game are 1 in more than 5.2 million. The top prize reset to $200,000 after Tuesday’s win.

Players have 180 days to claim their prizes in all Arizona Lottery draw games.

Arizona didn’t come up empty in big Mega Millions drawing

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced four $10,000 winners in Arizona. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Circle K at Anthem Way and 41st Drive in Phoenix.
  • Circle K at Power and McDowell roads in Mesa.
  • Fry’s Food Store at Mill and Southern Avenues in Tempe.
  • Fry’s Fuel Center on Baseline Road west of McClintock Drive in Tempe.

Those entries each matched four of the five white numbers drawn — 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38 — plus the red Mega Ball of 4.

Where was the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold?

One Mega Millions ticket purchased at a New Jersey liquor store matched all the numbers to hit the eighth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The $1.13 billion jackpot has a cash value of $537.5 million if the winner opts for the lump some instead of 30 annual payments.

The top prize in Mega Millions had been growing since it was last won in December.

How large is the next Powerball jackpot?

The nation’s other multistate lottery game, Powerball, is also reaching lofty levels.

That jackpot hasn’t been hit since New Year’s Day.

The top prize is an estimated $865 million ($416.1 million cash value) for Wednesday night’s drawing, the fifth-largest in Powerball history.

