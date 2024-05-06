1 dead, another injured after ATV crash northeast of Phoenix
May 6, 2024, 1:00 PM
(AP File Photo)
PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is injured after a crash involving an ATV northeast of Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said.
Deputies responded to an accident involving injuries around 6 p.m. near Lower Sycamore OHV Area and Forest Road 403 in Fort McDowell, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A Can-am Maverick side-by-side had rolled over.
When deputies arrived, they pronounced one man dead at the scene and found another with life-threatening injuries, deputies said. Their names haven’t been released.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The Maricopa County Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.