1 dead, another injured after ATV crash northeast of Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is injured after a crash involving an ATV northeast of Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to an accident involving injuries around 6 p.m. near Lower Sycamore OHV Area and Forest Road 403 in Fort McDowell, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A Can-am Maverick side-by-side had rolled over.

When deputies arrived, they pronounced one man dead at the scene and found another with life-threatening injuries, deputies said. Their names haven’t been released.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Maricopa County Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

