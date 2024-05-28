Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to open new location in Surprise

PHOENIX — Bar and grill chain Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is opening its 17th location in Arizona and first in Surprise.

The new location will be at the Village at Prasada Shopping Center, located off Loop 303 and Waddell Road, according to a news release. The details of when the location will open have yet to be announced.

The restaurant offers a menu that features grilled drumettes, burgers, stadium char dogs, mac and cheese, salads and more. They also offer a variety of draft and canned beer, as well as seltzers and non-alcoholic options and have a full bar and cocktail menu.

“We are thrilled to open our 17th location in the wonderful neighborhood of Prasada,” Founder & CEO of Square One Concepts, parent company to Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, S. Barrett Rinzler said in a press release. “Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has been a staple across Arizona for over a decade, and we are excited to deliver our Neighborhood Burger Joint to fans in the Northwest Valley.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.