New Canada trade office unveiled in Arizona

May 28, 2024, 4:15 AM

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A Canadian trade office is opening in the Valley to bolster ties between Arizona and its second-largest trading partner behind Mexico.

The office will be established by the Canadian government and staff about four people, adding to the country’s existing trade office footprint in Southern California.

“The relationship between Arizona and Canada is blossoming, it’s continuing to do that,” said Mary Ng, minister of Canada International Trade and Economic Development and Export Promotion, during a Tuesday press conference.

Total trade between Arizona and Canada surpassed $5.3 billion in 2023, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority. Canada businesses and residents have also greatly contributed to the state’s economy — about 100,000 Canadian snowbirds live in Arizona while Canadians add an estimated $2.5 billion to the state’s economy every year, according to Ng.

“This trade office isn’t just about strengthening and deepening our commercial and political ties with each other — it also speaks to the strong connections between neighbors, colleagues, business partners, defense allies,” Ng said. “It’s the logical next step in our relationship.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

