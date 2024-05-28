Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound lanes of State Route 51 closed near Bethany Home Road due to crash

May 27, 2024, 8:44 PM

A crash tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road on Monday, May 27, 2024...

A crash tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road on Monday, May 27, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — State Route 51 is closed for southbound traffic near Bethany Home Road on Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

Vehicles are forced to exit SR 51 at or before Glendale Avenue.

The closure is due to a crash that blocked multiple lanes and held up traffic.

There is no estimated reopening time for the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes are unaffected.


No additional information was immediately available.

