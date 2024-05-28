PHOENIX — State Route 51 is closed for southbound traffic near Bethany Home Road on Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

Vehicles are forced to exit SR 51 at or before Glendale Avenue.

The closure is due to a crash that blocked multiple lanes and held up traffic.

There is no estimated reopening time for the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes are unaffected.

UPDATE: SR 51 SB is CLOSED at Glendale Avenue; all traffic must exit at or before Glendale Avenue. There’s no estimated time to reopen the road. For real-time traffic and road information, check either https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz or the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrSjW pic.twitter.com/b6g4TcyWt9 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 28, 2024



No additional information was immediately available.

