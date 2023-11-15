Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Border Patrol agent dies in ATV crash near the US-Mexico border in Arizona

Nov 15, 2023, 9:45 AM | Updated: 11:44 am

File photo of a Border Patrol logo on a lectern. A Border Patrol agent died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023,...

A Border Patrol agent died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in an ATV crash near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection File Photo)

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Tuesday in an ATV crash near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, authorities said.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning his team responded to the crash the previous night.

He said there wasn’t much information to release about the incident while the investigation was in the early stages.

“What caused the accident and what was he doing at the time, that’s what we’re investigating right now,” Dannels said.

The southern Arizona sheriff didn’t provide the agent’s name but said he was in his 40s.

Human smuggling activity creates dangerous situation

Dannels told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday that high levels of human smuggling have created a dangerous environment for law enforcement along the border.

RELATED STORIES

He said state and local agencies and the Border Patrol “are working their tails off” but aren’t getting enough support from the federal government.

“It’s a real trying time right now because we’re seeing such an impact,” he said. “They keep on coming, they just keep on coming, and the smuggler drivers keep on coming throughout the United States, here to Cochise County.”

“We know the task is high. We know the challenges are high. … We’re just asking for a little help out of Washington D.C. We’re not getting it.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Headshot of Former Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams, who died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, after battling c...

KTAR.com

Former Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams, a longtime public servant, has died

Thelda Williams, a longtime public servant and former mayor of Phoenix, died Tuesday night after a battle with cancer. She was 82.

60 minutes ago

Phoenix hasn’t seen measurable rain since Sept. 12, 2023....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix could see first rain since Sept. 12 this week, with light showers in forecast

The Valley’s two-month dry spell could come to an end this week, but don't expect a significant downpour.

3 hours ago

caution tape...

KTAR.com

Man fatally shot at home in Phoenix Monday night

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot at home in Phoenix Monday evening, authorities said.

5 hours ago

FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an irrigati...

Heidi Hommel

ADEQ seeks input on purification system to treat wastewater for consumption for Arizonans

Arizonans could be drinking wastewater by next winter. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality released its Advanced Water Purification roadmap and is seeking input from stakeholders.

7 hours ago

Mugshot of April McLaughlin, who is facing dozens of charges in an animal cruelty case where she is...

Brandon Gray

Chandler woman rearrested on 77 charges in high-profile animal cruelty case

A Chandler woman accused of abusing 55 dogs was rearrested Tuesday, according to the Chandler Police Department. 

7 hours ago

Thomas Intrieri was selected as Peoria Police Department's new police chief. (Peoria Police Departm...

Brandon Gray

Mesa police commander named Peoria’s new police chief

The city of Peoria announced the confirmation of its new Police Chief Tuesday night at its regular city council meeting. 

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Border Patrol agent dies in ATV crash near the US-Mexico border in Arizona