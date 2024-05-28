Loop 101 off-ramp set to close in Scottsdale for highway expansion

PHOENIX — The off-ramp of northbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is scheduled to be closed for approximately 60 days, officials announced.

Reconstruction work will begin on May 29 as part of the ongoing freeway widening project in north Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers who normally use the northbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard exit can use the Raintree Drive exit. From Raintree Drive, drivers can use frontage roads on either side of the freeway to get up to Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

“ADOT asks drivers to allow extra travel time, slow down and allow room for traffic entering the freeway while progress is made on the widening project,” the news release said.

The $108 million Loop 101 improvement project between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road started in January.

Other Loop 101 on- and off-ramp closures

Two other northbound ramps are also closed. The entrance at Shea Boulevard and the exit at Cactus road were closed for approximately 60 days starting in April.

Over the entirety of the project, Loop 101 on- and-off ramps between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive will be rebuilt to fit the wider freeway. On the highway, one lane is being added in each direction along 4.5 miles north of Shea Boulevard.

Other changes include converting the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange to a diamond configuration, along with installing new signs, traffic signals and lighting.

The renovations are scheduled to be completed by early 2026, according to ADOT.

