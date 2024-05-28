Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 101 off-ramp set to close in Scottsdale for highway expansion

May 28, 2024, 4:25 AM

Loop-101-off-ramp...

The off-ramp of northbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is scheduled to be closed for approximately 60 days, officials announced. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The off-ramp of northbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is scheduled to be closed for approximately 60 days, officials announced.

Reconstruction work will begin on May 29 as part of the ongoing freeway widening project in north Scottsdale, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

RELATED STORIES

Drivers who normally use the northbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard exit can use the Raintree Drive exit. From Raintree Drive, drivers can use frontage roads on either side of the freeway to get up to Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

“ADOT asks drivers to allow extra travel time, slow down and allow room for traffic entering the freeway while progress is made on the widening project,” the news release said.

The $108 million Loop 101 improvement project between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road started in January.

Other Loop 101 on- and off-ramp closures

Two other northbound ramps are also closed. The entrance at Shea Boulevard and the exit at Cactus road were closed for approximately 60 days starting in April.

Over the entirety of the project, Loop 101 on- and-off ramps between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive will be rebuilt to fit the wider freeway. On the highway, one lane is being added in each direction along 4.5 miles north of Shea Boulevard.

Other changes include converting the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange to a diamond configuration, along with installing new signs, traffic signals and lighting.

The renovations are scheduled to be completed by early 2026, according to ADOT.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Arizona Commerce Authority president Sandra Watson announced a new Canadian tr...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

New Canada trade office unveiled in Arizona

A Canadian trade office is opening in the Valley to bolster ties between Arizona and its second-largest trading partner behind Mexico.

11 minutes ago

A crash tied up traffic on southbound State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road on Monday, May 27, 2024...

KTAR.com

Southbound lanes of State Route 51 closed near Bethany Home Road due to crash

State Route 51 is closed for southbound traffic near Bethany Home Road on Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

8 hours ago

Several donors are matching contributions made to Fountain Hills' International Dark Sky Discovery ...

KTAR.com

Donors to match contributions to Fountain Hills Dark Sky Center for limited time

From now until June 20, several donors are matching contributions made to Fountain Hills' International Dark Sky Discovery Center.

8 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs was one of several officials who attended the Salt River Flats ribbon-cutting cere...

KTAR.com

Weekend Wrap-Up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 24-27

From new affordable housing to the Secure the Border Act, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

10 hours ago

breaking ground...

Nick Borgia

United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona breaks ground on a $250,000 project

United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona broke ground on a $250,000 project to expand services for adults with special needs.

12 hours ago

phoenix police...

KTAR.com

Intersection of Yale Street and 36th Street closed in Phoenix after shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. in the intersection of Yale Street and 36th Street, police said.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Loop 101 off-ramp set to close in Scottsdale for highway expansion