PHOENIX — From new affordable housing units to the Secure the Border Act, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

An abandoned golf course at the southeast corner of 59th and Southern avenues in Phoenix’s Laveen Village could get a new lease on life, after years of intense talks between the property’s owner and community residents.

“It’s not fair to call it a golf course,” said Adam Baugh, zoning attorney and partner at Withey Morris Baugh PLC. “There are very few trees, all the golf carts were stolen and the clubhouse is in disrepair. All that occurred before my guy bought it.”

Nearly 200 affordable housing units in south Phoenix are now available to the public, officials said.

Maricopa County officials celebrated the grand opening of Salt River Flats, a new rental housing development, on Thursday. The development is near 16th Street and Broadway Road.

The community of one- to four-bedroom homes is solely for residents in need, officials said.

Salt River Flats will offer 192 housing units for residents who make 60% or less of the area’s median income.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego was among those present for the groundbreaking on Tuesday of a new dual-branded hotel coming soon to the Valley.

AC Hotel by Marriott North Phoenix at Norterra and Element by Westin North Phoenix at Norterra is expected to open in late 2025.

The dual-branded hotel will be located on the northeast corner of West Happy Valley Road and Norterra Parkway, just east of Interstate 17. It’s meant to serve business demands of the North Black Canyon corridor “caused by the recent development of the TSMC Semiconductor Plant and its supplier companies,” according to a news release.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs believes border security legislation that is one step away from ending up on the November ballot would drive businesses out of Arizona if passed.

Hobbs called HCR2060, which passed in the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate on Wednesday, “harmful legislation.”

If enacted, law enforcement would be able to arrest those who they see cross the border illegally and not at a designated port of entry. Passage by the Republican-controlled House would put the measure on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The Arizona Senate’s final vote to pass the Secure the Border Act came after almost five hours of intense arguments, protests and even tears on May 22, 2024.

Several Democratic senators quizzed Republican legislators about amendments to the act.

One of the Republicans who spoke in favor of the amended law was Sen. Ken Bennett, who had voiced concerns about a previous version of the law before the Wednesday vote.

“I demanded that we include very specific language,” Bennett told KTAR News 92.3 FM shortly after his vote.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.