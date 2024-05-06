Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 people hospitalized after collision in Glendale, including 1 with life-threatening injuries

May 6, 2024, 9:00 AM

File photo of a Glendale police vehicle at the scene of a collision at night. Three people were hos...

Three people were hospitalized after a collision in Glendale on Sunday night, May 5, 2024. (X File Photo/@GlendaleAZPD)

(X File Photo/@GlendaleAZPD)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a collision in Glendale on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a crash on 51st Avenue just north of Northern Avenue around 10 p.m., according to the Glendale Police Department.

“A vehicle traveling southbound crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound,” Sgt. Randy Stewart said Monday in a media advisory.

The northbound vehicle had three occupants. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries, and one passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, police said. The other passenger didn’t require hospitalization.

RELATED STORIES

The other driver, the sole occupant of the southbound vehicle, was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

“Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor,” Stewart said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The body of a man was found in northwestern Arizona....

KTAR.com

Body found in northwestern Arizona believed to be man who went missing in 2021

Authorities believe they've found the body of a man who'd been missing for over three years in northwestern Arizona, authorities said.

4 minutes ago

Split panel image of flames from the Horse Fire on the left and a map showing a related forest road...

KTAR.com

Crews working to protect assets from Horse Fire northeast of metro Phoenix

Crews continued working Monday to protect assets from the Horse Fire, a wildfire northeast of metro Phoenix, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Authorities released these images from a 2022 assault in Gilbert in January 2024. An arrest was mad...

Kevin Stone

19-year-old arrested in connection with 2022 assault in Gilbert

A teenager was taken into custody last week in connection with a 2022 assault in Gilbert, authorities announced, the latest arrest in a string of East Valley youth violence cases.

4 hours ago

Woman fatally stabbed in Phoenix on Sunday, May 5, 2024....

KTAR.com

Woman fatally stabbed multiple times inside Phoenix home

Officers responded to a welfare check call around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

6 hours ago

Biden announced the expansion of Obamacare for DACA recipients on May 3, 2024....

Heidi Hommel

Biden to expand Obamacare for DACA recipients in Arizona and nationwide

Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in Arizona and nationwide will be eligible for coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

7 hours ago

(Pexels photo)...

Damon Allred

Live Nation’s Concert Week offering $25 tickets to shows across metro Phoenix

Live Nation's annual Concert Week is back to offer $25 tickets to music and comedy concertgoers, beginning on Wednesday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

3 people hospitalized after collision in Glendale, including 1 with life-threatening injuries