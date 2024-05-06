3 people hospitalized after collision in Glendale, including 1 with life-threatening injuries
May 6, 2024, 9:00 AM
(X File Photo/@GlendaleAZPD)
PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a collision in Glendale on Sunday night, authorities said.
Officers responded to a crash on 51st Avenue just north of Northern Avenue around 10 p.m., according to the Glendale Police Department.
“A vehicle traveling southbound crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound,” Sgt. Randy Stewart said Monday in a media advisory.
The northbound vehicle had three occupants. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries, and one passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, police said. The other passenger didn’t require hospitalization.
The other driver, the sole occupant of the southbound vehicle, was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
“Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor,” Stewart said.
