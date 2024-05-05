Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead, another hospitalized after car rolls over in Phoenix neighborhood

May 4, 2024, 5:27 PM | Updated: May 6, 2024, 8:41 am

Phoenix police detectives want to find fatal stabber...

A single-car crash in Phoenix that left one man dead and another hospitalized is being investigated by police. (File photo: Phoenix Police Department photo/via Facebook)

(File photo: Phoenix Police Department photo/via Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police is investigating a fatal collision on Friday in Phoenix that left one man dead and another hospitalized, authorities said Saturday.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Roeser Road, where they found a car on its roof and off the road next to a wall.

Two men were on the ground next to the vehicle, including 38-year-old Terrell Guerra, who died at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that medical personnel were able to stabilize.

RELATED STORIES

Witnesses told police that a third man got out of the car after the collision and ran from the scene. He remains outstanding.

Guerra was driving the vehicle at a high speed before he lost control after the car hit a curb, witnesses told detectives. The car rolled over before colliding with a block wall.

The case remains active.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split panel image of flames from the Horse Fire on the left and a map showing a related forest road...

KTAR.com

Crews working to protect assets from Horse Fire northeast of metro Phoenix

Crews continued working Monday to protect assets from the Horse Fire, a wildfire northeast of metro Phoenix, authorities said.

49 minutes ago

File photo of a Glendale police vehicle at the scene of a collision at night. Three people were hos...

KTAR.com

3 people hospitalized after collision in Glendale, including 1 with life-threatening injuries

Three people were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a collision in Glendale on Sunday night.

3 hours ago

Authorities released these images from a 2022 assault in Gilbert in January 2024. An arrest was mad...

Kevin Stone

19-year-old arrested in connection with 2022 assault in Gilbert

A teenager was taken into custody last week in connection with a 2022 assault in Gilbert, authorities announced, the latest arrest in a string of East Valley youth violence cases.

3 hours ago

Woman fatally stabbed in Phoenix on Sunday, May 5, 2024....

KTAR.com

Woman fatally stabbed multiple times inside Phoenix home

Officers responded to a welfare check call around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

6 hours ago

Biden announced the expansion of Obamacare for DACA recipients on May 3, 2024....

Heidi Hommel

Biden to expand Obamacare for DACA recipients in Arizona and nationwide

Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in Arizona and nationwide will be eligible for coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

7 hours ago

(Pexels photo)...

Damon Allred

Live Nation’s Concert Week offering $25 tickets to shows across metro Phoenix

Live Nation's annual Concert Week is back to offer $25 tickets to music and comedy concertgoers, beginning on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Man dead, another hospitalized after car rolls over in Phoenix neighborhood