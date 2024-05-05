PHOENIX – Construction for three improvement projects is now underway in downtown Chandler, city officials announced Wednesday.

Boston Street, Wall Street and the City Hall parking lot are the three areas where there is construction. All projects are expected to be completed in fall 2024, according to a release.

Boston Street improvements

Construction will begin the week of May 6 on Boston Street on the east side of Arizona Avenue, from San Marcos Place to California Street. The city of Chandler plans to remove and replace travel lanes in the eastbound and westbound directions.

Improvements will also be made to curbs, gutters, sidewalks to be aligned with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

A new drop-off zone will support restaurants and shopping in the area, along with new places to park.

Wall Street improvements

Aesthetic and pedestrian improvements will be made along Wall Street from Chicago Street to Frye Road, according to the release.

In early May, Wall Street will be reconstructed to serve primarily as a pedestrian path, linking Downtown South to the Historic Square. Features include festive overhead lighting, stamped asphalt, landscaping and monument signage.

City Hall parking lot and alley improvements

In early June, construction will begin on the Chandler City Hall parking lot. According to the release, the parking lot surface will be removed and repaved with new striping.

The alley to the north of the lot will be renovated to include concrete curbing, additional lighting and a trash enclosure.

This project is expected to be completed by early fall, officials say.

Downtown Chandler businesses will remain open throughout the construction.

Officials encourage visitors to utilize Arizona Avenue, Chicago Street, Buffalo Street, Frye Road and the parking garages on the east and west side of Arizona Avenue.

