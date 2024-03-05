PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council recently greenlit a three-year initiative to convert patches of grass to xeriscape, a landscape approach designed to conserve water.

The $450,000 professional services agreement will go toward converting grass basins to xeriscape across 14 city-maintained retention areas, the city said in a press release last week.

Funding will cover expenses such as grass removal, edge preparation, drip irrigation and desert-adapted shrubs.

Once the grass is removed, the city’s water usage is estimated to be reduced by more than 20 million gallons of water each year, with associated water costs cut down by $50,000 annually.

No developed city parks will be impacted by the project, only public drainage areas.

Adjacent residential and business areas will be contacted regarding all projects included in the program.

J2 Engineering & Environmental Design will oversee implementation of the Turf to Xeriscape Program.

