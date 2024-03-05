Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

City of Chandler begins 3-year process of converting grass to xeriscape

Mar 4, 2024, 8:00 PM

Image shows xeriscape in front of Arizona home....

(City Government of Chandler, Arizona Photo)

(City Government of Chandler, Arizona Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council recently greenlit a three-year initiative to convert patches of grass to xeriscape, a landscape approach designed to conserve water.

The $450,000 professional services agreement will go toward converting grass basins to xeriscape across 14 city-maintained retention areas, the city said in a press release last week.

Funding will cover expenses such as grass removal, edge preparation, drip irrigation and desert-adapted shrubs.

Once the grass is removed, the city’s water usage is estimated to be reduced by more than 20 million gallons of water each year, with associated water costs cut down by $50,000 annually.

RELATED STORIES

No developed city parks will be impacted by the project, only public drainage areas.

Adjacent residential and business areas will be contacted regarding all projects included in the program.

J2 Engineering & Environmental Design will oversee implementation of the Turf to Xeriscape Program.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Governor's Office photo/via YouTube)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes GOP-backed bill on border crossing, says it’s a political ploy

Gov. Katie Hobbs' vetoed Senate Bill 1231, a GOP-backed border crossing bill, according to a Monday announcement.

2 hours ago

Split panel image showing the members of Slightly Stupid across the top and Dirty Heads across the ...

Kevin Stone

Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid to wrap up Slightly Dirty Summer Tour in Phoenix

Alt-reggae comrades Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid are teaming up in 2024 on the appropriately titled Slightly Dirty Summer Tour, which wraps up in Phoenix.

7 hours ago

This month's KTAR’s community spotlight shines on Helios Education Foundation and its mission to ...

KTAR.com

Helios Education Foundation aims to accelerate progress in early literacy across Arizona

This month's KTAR’s community spotlight shines on Helios Education Foundation and its mission to accelerate progress in early literacy across Arizona.

8 hours ago

Saul Ballardo was sentenced to 26 years in prison after he shot at officers in the West Valley. (Ma...

KTAR.com

West Valley man sentenced to 26 years in prison for targeted shootings at law enforcement

A West Valley man was sentenced to 26 years in prison after he shot at multiple members of law enforcement, authorities announced Monday.

9 hours ago

side by side of Robert Robbins and crowds of people....

SuElen Rivera

UArizona President Robert Robbins to take pay cut amid budget crisis

After leadership changes, the newly elected chair of the state university's governing board plans to cut the salary of UArizona's president.

11 hours ago

A person fell down a well in Chandler on March 4, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Person injured after falling 15 feet into well in Chandler

A person was injured after falling 15 feet into a dry well in an empty field in Chandler on Monday morning, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

City of Chandler begins 3-year process of converting grass to xeriscape