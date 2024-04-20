Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler approves long-term partnership for new community center development

Apr 19, 2024, 8:00 PM

Live Love is a nonprofit dedicated to improving local communities. (Live Love photos/via Facebook)...

Live Love is a nonprofit dedicated to improving local communities. (Live Love photos/via Facebook)

(Live Love photos/via Facebook)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council will enter a 10-year agreement with nonprofit Live Love, which will use the Oasis Community Center to serve city residents.

The two-acre center, located at 482 E. Erie St., north of downtown Chandler in the Galveston neighborhood, is already under construction and the first section is estimated to be completed before the end of the year. The second phase is expected to begin construction by early next year, the city said on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

The Oasis will provide a learning center for teens and adults, family-focused areas and communal gardens. The community center will also be used for educational events, recreational programs, community meetings and various other events.

The city of Chandler will pay Live Love nearly $71,000 to be able to use the community center under a 10-year facility use agreement.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

southern Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly...

Associated Press

Jurors don’t have a verdict yet in an Arizona rancher’s trial for fatally shooting a migrant

A jury in southern Arizona is still deliberating in the trial of a rancher charged with fatally shooting an unarmed migrant on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border.

5 hours ago

During an earnings call on April 18, 2024, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said engineer...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Wafer production underway at TSMC’s Phoenix factory; Q1 earnings beat expectations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is making “significant progress” on its north Phoenix site with engineering wafer production already underway.

7 hours ago

Repeat killer sentenced to life in prison after murdering girlfriend...

KTAR.com

Tempe man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said it sentenced Gary Cox, 60, a repeat killer, to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend.

8 hours ago

Mugshot of Alvin Massenburg II, who was arrested April 17, 2024, in connection with a fatal shootin...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested 2 days after deadly shooting at Phoenix smoke shop

An arrest has been made in a Phoenix smoke shop shooting that left one man dead earlier this week, authorities announced Friday.

9 hours ago

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks to reporters in Phoenix after the state Supreme Court up...

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s near-total abortion ban can’t be enforced before June 8, AG Kris Mayes tells providers

Arizona's near-total abortion ban can't be enforced before June 8, the state's top legal officer told medical providers this week.

10 hours ago

Harrison Ward was arrested on April 18, 2024, for his alleged role in a fatal Gilbert crash. (Maric...

KTAR.com

Wrong-way driver arrested in Gilbert after fatal crash

A man was arrested in Gilbert on Thursday for his role in a fatal, early morning wrong-way crash, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Chandler approves long-term partnership for new community center development