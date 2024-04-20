PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council will enter a 10-year agreement with nonprofit Live Love, which will use the Oasis Community Center to serve city residents.

The two-acre center, located at 482 E. Erie St., north of downtown Chandler in the Galveston neighborhood, is already under construction and the first section is estimated to be completed before the end of the year. The second phase is expected to begin construction by early next year, the city said on Friday.

The Oasis will provide a learning center for teens and adults, family-focused areas and communal gardens. The community center will also be used for educational events, recreational programs, community meetings and various other events.

The city of Chandler will pay Live Love nearly $71,000 to be able to use the community center under a 10-year facility use agreement.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.