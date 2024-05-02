Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale bodycam footage shows suspect of stolen car fatally shot during rush hour

May 2, 2024, 11:00 AM

Scottsdale body cam footage shows moment suspect is fatally shot in March 2024....

Scottsdale body cam footage shows moment suspect is fatally shot during a traffic stop on March 21, 2024. (Scottsdale Police Department Screenshots)

(Scottsdale Police Department Screenshots)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage shows the moment when a suspect of a stolen vehicle was fatally shot by police in Scottsdale in March.

The incident started around 5:20 p.m. on March 21, when officers responded to a stolen vehicle near Scottsdale and Cactus roads, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The critical incident briefing video [WARNING: Graphic video] begins with audio of an officer and a dispatcher discussing the possibility of the officer initiating a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle.

Exchange of gunfire in Scottsdale bodycam footage

As soon as police initiate the traffic stop, the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Laquanza Young, exited his vehicle and immediately turned around to fire multiple rounds from his firearm toward the officers during rush hour traffic.

RELATED STORIES

An officer could then be seen returning fire, fatally shooting Young. While only one officer is seen, there were two officers who fired their weapons at Young. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident was the fourth time in 14 months that Scottsdale officers had to return fire after getting shot at, Chef Jeff Walther said at a March media briefing.

Determinations about whether the actions of the officers were in line with department policy will be made upon completion of the investigation.

Arizona News

File phot of a Mesa police SUV. A police officer was involved in a shooting near Hohokam Stadium in...

KTAR.com

Police officer involved in shooting near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa

A police officer was involved in a shooting near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa on Thursday, authorities said.

12 minutes ago

Aerial view of Roosevelt Dam. SRP reservoirs responsible for supplying water to metro Phoenix are a...

Bailey Leasure

SRP reservoirs that feed metro Phoenix water supply nearing capacity

The six reservoirs responsible for supplying water to metro Phoenix are approaching capacity.

2 hours ago

A Wheelchair Suns player holds a basketball during a game. The team encountered problems while trav...

KTAR.com

Congressman seeks answers after Phoenix basketball team’s wheelchairs dismantled on flight

An Arizona congressman is seeking answers after a Phoenix basketball team's wheelchairs were dismantled on a recent Southwest flight.

4 hours ago

A pedestrian died on May 2, 2024, after he was struck by a vehicle in Glendale, authorities said. (...

KTAR.com

Man dies after being struck by vehicle early Thursday in Glendale

A pedestrian died early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle in Glendale, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Sprouts hosting hiring on May and 9 for new Phoenix store opening in June....

Bailey Leasure

Sprouts Farmers Market hiring for new store opening soon in north Phoenix

Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring for a new store opening next month near Carefree Highway and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Phoenix man sentenced to 8.5 years in prison in murder for hire plot....

Bailey Leasure

Phoenix man sentenced to 8.5 years for trying to hire hitman to kill mother of his children

Phoenix man sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for trying to hire hitman to kill woman after child custody battle.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

