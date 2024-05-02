PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage shows the moment when a suspect of a stolen vehicle was fatally shot by police in Scottsdale in March.

The incident started around 5:20 p.m. on March 21, when officers responded to a stolen vehicle near Scottsdale and Cactus roads, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The critical incident briefing video [WARNING: Graphic video] begins with audio of an officer and a dispatcher discussing the possibility of the officer initiating a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle.

Exchange of gunfire in Scottsdale bodycam footage

As soon as police initiate the traffic stop, the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Laquanza Young, exited his vehicle and immediately turned around to fire multiple rounds from his firearm toward the officers during rush hour traffic.

An officer could then be seen returning fire, fatally shooting Young. While only one officer is seen, there were two officers who fired their weapons at Young. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident was the fourth time in 14 months that Scottsdale officers had to return fire after getting shot at, Chef Jeff Walther said at a March media briefing.

Determinations about whether the actions of the officers were in line with department policy will be made upon completion of the investigation.

