Police officer involved in shooting near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa
May 2, 2024, 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:41 am
(Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)
PHOENIX – A police officer was involved in a shooting near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa on Thursday, authorities said.
The incident occurred in a neighborhood north of the spring training venue off Center Street, between McKellips and Brown roads, according to the Mesa Police Department.
No officers were injured, police said in a social media post just after 11 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.