PHOENIX – A police officer was involved in a shooting near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa on Thursday, authorities said.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood north of the spring training venue off Center Street, between McKellips and Brown roads, according to the Mesa Police Department.

No officers were injured, police said in a social media post just after 11 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

