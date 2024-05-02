Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police officer involved in shooting near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa

May 2, 2024, 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:41 am

File phot of a Mesa police SUV. A police officer was involved in a shooting near Hohokam Stadium in...

A police officer was involved in a shooting near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A police officer was involved in a shooting near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa on Thursday, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The incident occurred in a neighborhood north of the spring training venue off Center Street, between McKellips and Brown roads, according to the Mesa Police Department.

No officers were injured, police said in a social media post just after 11 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Scottsdale body cam footage shows moment suspect is fatally shot in March 2024....

KTAR.com

Scottsdale bodycam footage shows suspect of stolen car fatally shot during rush hour

Newly released body camera footage shows the moment when a suspect of a stolen vehicle was fatally shot by police in Scottsdale in March.

41 minutes ago

Aerial view of Roosevelt Dam. SRP reservoirs responsible for supplying water to metro Phoenix are a...

Bailey Leasure

SRP reservoirs that feed metro Phoenix water supply nearing capacity

The six reservoirs responsible for supplying water to metro Phoenix are approaching capacity.

2 hours ago

A Wheelchair Suns player holds a basketball during a game. The team encountered problems while trav...

KTAR.com

Congressman seeks answers after Phoenix basketball team’s wheelchairs dismantled on flight

An Arizona congressman is seeking answers after a Phoenix basketball team's wheelchairs were dismantled on a recent Southwest flight.

4 hours ago

A pedestrian died on May 2, 2024, after he was struck by a vehicle in Glendale, authorities said. (...

KTAR.com

Man dies after being struck by vehicle early Thursday in Glendale

A pedestrian died early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle in Glendale, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Sprouts hosting hiring on May and 9 for new Phoenix store opening in June....

Bailey Leasure

Sprouts Farmers Market hiring for new store opening soon in north Phoenix

Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring for a new store opening next month near Carefree Highway and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Phoenix man sentenced to 8.5 years in prison in murder for hire plot....

Bailey Leasure

Phoenix man sentenced to 8.5 years for trying to hire hitman to kill mother of his children

Phoenix man sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for trying to hire hitman to kill woman after child custody battle.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Police officer involved in shooting near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa