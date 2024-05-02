Close
ARIZONA NEWS

SRP reservoirs that feed metro Phoenix water supply nearing capacity

May 2, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:36 am

Aerial view of Roosevelt Dam. SRP reservoirs responsible for supplying water to metro Phoenix are a...

SRP reservoirs responsible for supplying water to metro Phoenix are approaching capacity. (SRP Photo)

(SRP Photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — Following back-to-back wet winters in Arizona, the six reservoirs responsible for supplying water to metro Phoenix are approaching capacity, according to Salt River Project.

The entire system of SRP reservoirs is 93% full, according to the water and power utility provider. In February, the system was at 83% capacity.

Within this framework, the Salt River system stands 96% full, while the Verde River System is at 70% capacity.

The Salt and Verde systems haven’t experienced shortages like in areas dependent on water from the Colorado River, where demand has outstripped a dwindling supply during a time of drought, SRP said.

“SRP continually plans for drought every year, and productive winters like this one make the job so much easier. Our research shows we will continue to see wetter wet periods along with drier dry periods,” Tim Skarupa, senior manager of SRP Watershed Management, said in press release.

“The infrastructure currently in place, along with the water supply projects being evaluated, will enhance an already resilient system.”

SRP reservoir: Quest to increase storage

Over the next decade, SRP is focusing on increasing the storage capacity for the Verde River reservoir system. The initiative aims to harness more water provided by floods.

The utility provider is also working with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to explore options that would extend the release period for water in the Roosevelt Dam flood control space, the release said.

The extension would provide SRP and its partners more time to utilize the water effectively or store it underground for future use.

SRP reservoirs that feed metro Phoenix water supply nearing capacity