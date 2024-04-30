Close
Tempe approves ground leases for affordable housing community

Apr 30, 2024, 12:00 PM

La Victoria Commons: New Tempe community on the way...

The Tempe City Council approved ground leases for a new community of apartments and townhouses last week. (Copa Health photo)

(Copa Health photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Tempe City Council paved the way for a new affordable housing community called La Victoria Commons last week.

It would bring new affordable apartments and townhomes to the housing market, Tempe officials said.

The Councilmembers’ decision to approve ground leases for the project means Tempe will soon offer “nearly 125 new affordable rental and homeownership opportunities,” according to a press release.

City leaders expect to break ground on the community in the coming weeks. It’s set on a 2.6-acre property on the northeast corner of Apache Boulevard and the Loop 101 Price Freeway.

How many affordable housing units will be in the Tempe community?

The development will include:

RELATED STORIES

  • 104 apartment units for low-income households, such as a four-person family with income between $30,000-$74,000.
  • 19 townhomes for income-qualified households.
  • One-, two-, and three-bedroom options for rental units and townhomes.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods underscored the importance of prioritizing affordable housing, noting in the release, “La Victoria Commons serves as a prime example of how innovation and creativity can elevate our Apache Corridor by expanding housing options and introducing new community amenities.”

How will La Victoria Commons impact Tempe?

The Council hopes the community will fill vacant city-owned property in the Apache Corridor with life.

They also plan for a local health clinic and neighborhood gathering spaces. They believe it will benefit not only the surrounding neighborhood, but also all of Tempe.

Tempe City Council’s decision to approve leases came after a development agreement last year with Copa Health and the Newton Community Development Corporation. Both entities agreed to lease and develop the property.

Copa Health will provide on-site wraparound services, including an on-site clinic. It will serve residents of the apartments, townhome owners and people in surrounding neighborhoods, according to an announcement.

“La Victoria Commons is the result of a great partnership with the city of Tempe, Newtown CDC, the Tempe Coalition for Affordable Housing and city’s Hometown for All effort,” Norm Duvé with Copa Health said in the release. “This innovative partnership that combines low-income rental units, a great community space, a Copa Health Integrated Clinic, a Copa member-run café and for-sale townhome units will be a model for low-income housing tax credit programs going forward.”

