PHOENIX — Construction officially began for an affordable housing project in Wickenburg last week, officials said.

The new development, called Casa Del Sol, will create 16 affordable single-family homes, according to an announcement from Maricopa County.

It’s intended to help families who are being priced out of the current housing market, according to Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman.

“We are seeing more families get priced out of the housing market and fall into homelessness and that is just unacceptable,” Hickman said in a statement.

Housing project in Wickenburg to help families in need

Officials will only sell the homes to people who are in need.

Maricopa County defines eligible families in need as “households that earn at or below 120% of the Area Median Income.” Put simply, that equates to homes that earn no more than $112,200 for a family of four.

Those who want to buy the homes can take housing counseling and homebuyer education classes, the county said.

There will be three different types of homes available in the housing development:

The smallest floor plan will be 1,236-square-foot homes with three bedrooms, two baths and a one-car garage.

There will be 1,389-square-foot homes with three bedrooms, a bonus space, two baths and a one-car garage.

Five-bedroom homes with two baths and a two-car garage with a 1,607-square-foot floor plan are also available.

Money for the project comes from $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Of those funds, $833,647 went to infrastructure and construction costs. Over $1.2 million will go to down payment assistance for eligible families.

Maricopa County contributed more than $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for the project, including $833,647 for infrastructure and construction costs, and more than $1.2 million toward down payment assistance for families in need.

A partnership between leaders in Wickenberg and Maricopa County made this project possible, Hickman said.

“Maricopa County is proud to partner with the town of Wickenburg to support households in need by building affordable single-family homes and offering down payment assistance.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.