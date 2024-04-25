Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Residential real estate company buys new West Valley build-to-rent community

Apr 25, 2024, 4:00 PM

Cottages at McDowell: New Avondale community has 217 homes...

The Cottages at McDowell community in Avondale has 217 one- and two-bedroom homes. (Christopher Todd Capital photo)

(Christopher Todd Capital photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A real estate company bought a newly-completed build-to-rent community in Avondale, officials announced last week.

Christopher Todd Capital bought the homes for around $57 million.

WS Avondale 1, LLC will sell the homes in the community, which is called Cottages at McDowell. It has full amenities and is adjacent to the 90-acre Avondale Friendship Park.

There are ball fields, walking paths, a fishing pond, a dog park and a Japanese garden in the park.

Cottages at McDowell has a 24-hour fitness center, a spa and two pools. Backyards don’t require owner maintenance because community leaders will take care of it.

The build-to-rent community‘s address is 1350 N. 117th Avenue. It has 217 one-and two-bedroom homes.

When amenities does Cottages at McDowell have?

Homes have smart home technology, such as:

RELATED STORIES

  • USB ports.
  • A doorbell camera.
  • A motion sensor.
  • 1GB internet.
  • Streaming service.
  • A smart thermostat.
  • A water heater moisture sensor.

One-bedroom and one-bathroom homes start at $1,416 per month, according to the community’s website. Two-bedroom and two-bathroom homes start at $1,699 per month.

Christopher Todd Capital’s director of investment and land, Brent Long, said the build-to-rent sector is where the money is.

“In the long run, the BTR sector is poised for significant growth, albeit with some short-term challenges,” Long said in an announcement. “Our long-term perspective motivates us to be proactive purchasers in today’s environment.”

The move to buy the community reflects the company’s desire to take advantage of promising deals, Todd Wood, CEO of Christopher Todd, said in the release.

“In the past we have developed our own communities and collaborated with a national builder partner to help enter new markets,” Wood said.

That will change moving forward, he added.

“In 2024 and 2025, our strategy is to secure sites for our own development and building opportunities, as well as purchase completed communities that match our communities’ lifestyle and our financial criteria,” Wood said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sally Nyemba, a former deputy public defender for Maricopa County, was sentenced to 1½ years on Ap...

SuElen Rivera

Former deputy public defender for Maricopa County sentenced to 1.5 years for drug trafficking

A former deputy public defender for Maricopa County was sentenced to 1½ years on Monday for drug trafficking, authorities said.

9 minutes ago

Arizona doctors could soon give patients abortions in California...

Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to let Arizona doctors provide abortions in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a proposal on Wednesday that could help Arizona doctors give their patients abortions in California.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Are there any concerns about the 18 Arizona Republicans who were indicted for election fraud?

Bruce St. James and guest host Barry Markson were joined by former Arizona Congressman Matt Salmon to discuss the election fraud indictments and his concerns. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse...

KTAR.com

Georgia man convicted of child sex crimes in Arizona sentenced to life in prison

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for sexually abusing minors who were family friends, authorities said.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: State speaker of the house reacts to Arizona grand jury indictment in fake election investigation

State speaker of the house Ben Toma joins Jim Sharpe for this week’s AZ Political podcast and gives his take on Wednesday’s announcement that a state grand jury indicted 18 people accused of taking part in a Republican fake elector scheme in Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Are people soon to be replaced at work by AI?

With the rapid influx of articial intelligence in our society, Chris & Joe wonder if AI is powerful enough to replace us all. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News Photo Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Residential real estate company buys new West Valley build-to-rent community