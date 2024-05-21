Surprise man killed his two children in murder-suicide, police say...

Close
Surprise father killed his 2 children in murder-suicide, police say

May 21, 2024, 11:36 AM | Updated: 11:51 am

Brock Mater, 34, was found dead with his two children on May 20, 2024, police said. (Surprise Police Department photo)

(Surprise Police Department photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A Surprise man killed his two children and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide on Monday, according to authorities.

Brock Mater, 34, was found dead inside a residence near Bell and Litchfield roads around 12:30 p.m., police said.

He and his two children were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head, authorities said. Officers allegedly found a rifle across Mater’s lap.

The children were 7 and 6 years old, police said. Mater was currently undergoing mental health treatment.

“This is a tragic incident,” Surprise police said in a Tuesday news release. “Our thoughts are with the victims’ family during this difficult time.”

Officers first learned of the situation from the children’s mother, who became concerned after the children’s school informed her that her kids were absent from school and no excuse had been provided, police said.

She and Mater had been going through a divorce, police said. The children were visiting Mater over the weekend.

She went to the residence and knocked on the door multiple times without a response, police said. She called police after she saw Mater’s vehicle at the home.

Police asked Arizonans to call 988 if they or anyone they know is struggling with mental health issues. The 24/7 suicide and crisis lifeline can provide free and confidential support for people in a crisis.

