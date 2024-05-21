PHOENIX — Firefighters had a breakthrough Monday in containing the Wildcat Fire that has been burning north of Phoenix for days.

The blaze was 23% contained as of 6:30 p.m., according to the Tonto National Forest. An update shared earlier Monday had no containment on the fire that has grown to more than 14,000 acres.

Fire managers aren’t expecting much growth or movement on the fire over the next day due to favorable weather conditions.

The blaze is burning about 30 miles northeast of Phoenix near Cave Creek.

Timeline of the Wildcat Fire

The fire, which officials say was human-caused, was first reported at Saturday around 9:20 a.m.

Within a day, the blaze grew to 5,000 acres.

Closure orders in the Cave Creek Ranger District were issued Saturday and expanded Monday as a result of the fire’s growth. Bartlett Dam Road has been closed since 3:30 p.m. Saturday due to the blaze.

About 300 personnel are working the blaze, including eight crews, 16 fire engines, three helicopters and two water tenders.

There were no immediate threats to structures and evacuations were not planned.

The public was asked to stay away from the area until the fire is contained.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.