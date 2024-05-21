Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

19-year-old dies after falling from Gilbert parking garage, police say

May 21, 2024, 2:00 PM

fall off Gilbert multi-story parking garage...

Mubasher Masood, 19, fell from a parking garage on May 20, 2024, authorities said. (Gilbert Police Department/via Facebook)

(Gilbert Police Department/via Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man died after falling off the top of a multi-story parking garage in Gilbert on Monday, police said.

Mubasher Masood, 19, fell around 56 feet before crashing into the sidewalk, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

He was brought to a hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

What happened before man fell off Gilbert multi-story parking garage?

Investigators learned Masood was intoxicated when he and his friends arrived to the parking garage, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Masood allegedly exited a vehicle and tried to lift himself on the top wall of the parking garage, which was 4 feet tall.

He “immediately lost his balance” and fell, police said. Officers arrived to the scene within minutes and tried to save his life, authorities said.

Detectives from the Gilbert Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating this incident.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

UoA student convicted of first-degree murder after killing professor...

Associated Press

Former Arizona grad student convicted of first-degree murder in 2022 shooting of professor

A former University of Arizona grad student was convicted of first-degree murder after fatally shooting a professor on campus two years ago.

1 hour ago

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)...

KTAR.com

Elderly woman presumed dead in northern Arizona after reporting her house on fire

An elderly woman was believed to have been found dead in her northern Arizona home after she had reported that it caught fire on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Gas prices are on the decline in Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona gas prices on the fall heading into Memorial Day weekend

Arizona drivers will get the benefit of decreasing gas prices heading into Memorial Day weekend.

5 hours ago

Surprise man killed his two children in murder-suicide, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Surprise father killed his 2 children in murder-suicide, police say

A Surprise man killed his two children in an apparent murder-suicide on May 20, 2024, according to police.

6 hours ago

(Inciweb Photo)...

KTAR.com

Firefighters gain some containment of Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix

Firefighters had a breakthrough Monday in containing the Wildcat Fire that has been burning north of Phoenix for days.

7 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

19-year-old dies after falling from Gilbert parking garage, police say