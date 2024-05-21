PHOENIX — A man died after falling off the top of a multi-story parking garage in Gilbert on Monday, police said.

Mubasher Masood, 19, fell around 56 feet before crashing into the sidewalk, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

He was brought to a hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

What happened before man fell off Gilbert multi-story parking garage?

Investigators learned Masood was intoxicated when he and his friends arrived to the parking garage, police said.

Masood allegedly exited a vehicle and tried to lift himself on the top wall of the parking garage, which was 4 feet tall.

He “immediately lost his balance” and fell, police said. Officers arrived to the scene within minutes and tried to save his life, authorities said.

Detectives from the Gilbert Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating this incident.

