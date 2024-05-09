Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Symphony fusing tunes from Biggie, Tupac with classical music for trio of shows

May 9, 2024, 4:25 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Symphony is going outside of the box, incorporating music from late rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac for three shows later this month.

The fusion of rap and classical music, called The Resurrection Mixtape, will go down at Symphony Hall from May 17-19.

Steve Hackman will serve as guest conductor and local hip hop organization Furious Styles Crew will perform a cypher in the lobby of Symphony Hall an hour before each show.

What to expect from Phoenix Symphony’s rap-infused performances

The performances will be centered around the exploration of life, death, legacy, struggle and triumph.

RELATED STORIES

The first act will start with music from 19th century composer Gustav Mahler while the voices of the two rappers predicting their own deaths play over the loudspeaker.

Then, the two iconic songs that symbolized the beef between the two rappers, Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya?” and Tupac’s “Hit ‘Em Up,” will be played.

The second act will focus on social justice. At one point, the music will stop and a famous lyric from Tupac’s “I Wonder if Heaven Gotta Ghetto” will play.

“The Resurrection Mixtape is the last show of the Phoenix Symphony’s 2023-24 season and the performance will prove to be a powerful conclusion not to be missed,” Peter Kjome, president and CEO of the Phoenix Symphony, said in a press release.

How to get tickets for Phoenix Symphony’s The Resurrection Mixtape

Tickets begin at $30 for any of the three shows.

The May 17 and May 18 shows start at 7:30 p.m., while the May 19 show begins at 2 p.m.

