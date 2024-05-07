PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested after allegedly ramming a car into a Glendale home before barricading himself inside the residence as a result of a domestic dispute Monday, authorities said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, drove the car into the home’s garage near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 10:30 a.m., according to the Glendale Police Department.

Officers arrived and were able to evacuate a woman and others from the house, police said. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home.

Glendale Police sent in a K-9 unit to force out the suspect, who was injured by the dog before he exited the residence and was arrested.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect will be booked on multiple felony charges after being released from the hospital.

No other information was available.

