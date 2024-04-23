PHOENIX — The city of Mesa is getting almost $2 million from the federal government to support its water services.

Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton announced the $1.75 million that will support two water infrastructure projects during a Monday press conference at the Mesa Arts Center.

“The most pressing issue facing communities across Arizona right now is the future of our water supply,” Stanton said. “Protecting the long-term health of the Colorado River is essential and we are working hard at the federal level to combat this historic drought in the West.”

Stanton, who serves as Arizona’s U.S. House representative in District 4, said the two projects will help city leaders reduce water waste.

What Mesa water services are benefitting from the $1.75 in federal funds?

The first project will make critical improvements to the city’s water mains, Stanton said. The federal government will spend almost $1 million on this initiative.

“These federal funds will go to inspect, repair and upgrade the city’s water pipes,” he said.

That means defects, corrosion and thinning in pipes will be caught early on.

“The city of Mesa manages one of the largest pipe infrastructure systems in Arizona, more than 2,500 miles of water mains, and some of those water mains are 50 years old, meaning they’re vulnerable to cracks and breaks,” Stanton said.

Leaks in the decades-old system can disrupt the city’s water users and lose millions of gallons of water, he said.

“Second, we’re investing $800,000 dollars to install 12,000 smart meters for Mesa’s water customers,” Stanton added.

This second project means devices will monitor residents’ water usage in real time. Authorities will be able to quickly address any unusual activities or leaks, he said.

“These water meters have been shown to reduce household water usage by nearly half: 46%. That’s not just conserving water,” Stanton said. “It is saving families money — and it’s saving tax dollars.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

