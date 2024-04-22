PHOENIX – Amazon announced plans Monday to expand its drone delivery service to metro Phoenix later this year.

The e-commerce giant said it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to deploy its high-speed Prime Air delivery method in the West Valley.

The drones will transport certain packages from facilities next to Amazon’s fulfillment center in Tolleson, about 12 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

Tolleson mayor welcomes Amazon drone delivery

“By bringing this service to new communities, they’re not just delivering goods; they’re delivering opportunities and economic growth for all,” Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez said in a press release. “Amazon’s commitment to innovation exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our city forward.”

Amazon said it is testing a new type of drone that can make deliveries to customers with smaller backyards in densely populated suburban areas.

The new MK30 drones make less noise and can fly twice as far as the current delivery drones. They also can handle certain weather conditions, such as light rain, that keep the current drones grounded.

“This kind of delivery is the future, and it’s exciting that it will be starting in the Phoenix metro area,” said Kate Gallego, mayor of Phoenix. “The shift toward zero-emission package delivery will help us reduce local pollution and further cement our city as a hotbed for the innovative technology of tomorrow.”

Where else does Amazon deliver packages with drones?

Amazon started drone delivery in College Station, Texas, and Lockeford, California, in 2022. The Texas site added prescription medication delivery last year.

The drones have delivered thousands of items in less than an hour, the company said.

Amazon said Monday it was closing the California site but would open in other U.S. locations in 2025.

Retail behemoth Walmart already offers drone delivery in parts of Arizona.

