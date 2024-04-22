Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Amazon drone delivery landing in Phoenix area later this year, company announces

Apr 22, 2024, 12:22 PM

Split image of an Amazon delivery drone in the sky on the left and an Amazon box that says "Gravity...

Amazon announced on April 22, 2024, it was planning to launch drone delivery service in Tolleson, Arizona, later in the year. (Amazon Photos)

(Amazon Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Amazon announced plans Monday to expand its drone delivery service to metro Phoenix later this year.

The e-commerce giant said it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to deploy its high-speed Prime Air delivery method in the West Valley.

The drones will transport certain packages from facilities next to Amazon’s fulfillment center in Tolleson, about 12 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

Tolleson mayor welcomes Amazon drone delivery

“By bringing this service to new communities, they’re not just delivering goods; they’re delivering opportunities and economic growth for all,” Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez said in a press release. “Amazon’s commitment to innovation exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our city forward.”

Amazon said it is testing a new type of drone that can make deliveries to customers with smaller backyards in densely populated suburban areas.

RELATED STORIES

The new MK30 drones make less noise and can fly twice as far as the current delivery drones. They also can handle certain weather conditions, such as light rain, that keep the current drones grounded.

“This kind of delivery is the future, and it’s exciting that it will be starting in the Phoenix metro area,” said Kate Gallego, mayor of Phoenix. “The shift toward zero-emission package delivery will help us reduce local pollution and further cement our city as a hotbed for the innovative technology of tomorrow.”

Where else does Amazon deliver packages with drones?

Amazon started drone delivery in College Station, Texas, and Lockeford, California, in 2022. The Texas site added prescription medication delivery last year.

The drones have delivered thousands of items in less than an hour, the company said.

Amazon said Monday it was closing the California site but would open in other U.S. locations in 2025.

Retail behemoth Walmart already offers drone delivery in parts of Arizona.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A solar installer works on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., July 17, 2023. Arizona received a ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $156.12 million grant from federal Solar For All program on Earth Day

The Biden administration gave Arizona a nice Earth Day present in the form of a $156.12 million grant from the Solar For All program.

23 minutes ago

The city of Phoenix and Maricopa County will initiate an annual fire ban for parks and mountain pre...

KTAR.com

Fire bans for Phoenix and Maricopa County parks go into effect on May 1

The city of Phoenix and Maricopa County will initiate an annual fire ban for parks and mountain preserves beginning on May 1.

4 hours ago

Split image of Kari Lake on the left behind closing elevator doors and a Maricopa County elections ...

Associated Press

US Supreme Court closes door on Kari Lake’s effort to ban vote-counting machines in Arizona

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider a request by Kari Lake to ban the use of electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona.

5 hours ago

Suspect and patrol vehicle....

SuElen Rivera

Driver arrested after child, 2 men injured in crash involving Phoenix patrol vehicle

Anthony Knox, 22, was booked into jail on multiple charges, including one count of aggravated assault resulting in physical injury and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

6 hours ago

Smoke rises from the smoldering Range Fire near Florence, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Arizona’s Range Fire mostly contained after burning more than 1,000 acres over weekend

The Range Fire, a wildfire that burned through more than 1,000 acres in Arizona over the weekend, was mostly contained by Sunday night, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Scorpions and spiders a bigger threat to Arizonans as temps rise...

Serena O'Sullivan

Creepy-crawly alert: Valley poison control center warns about scorpion and spider season

The Banner Poison Control Center warned Arizonans to keep an eye out for scorpions and spiders as temperatures rise.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Amazon drone delivery landing in Phoenix area later this year, company announces