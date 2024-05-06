Man in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix on Sunday...

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting took place at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Indian School Road and 51st Avenue, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A caller reporting gunshots and multiple people running away brought police to the area. Officers found a man lying on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Fire personnel brought him to a hospital for treatment. The man, whose name was not released, is in his late 30s, authorities said.

“He currently remains in extremely critical condition,” according to Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Events leading up to man being shot in Phoenix on Sunday

Detectives who investigated the incident spoke to witnesses and discovered the victim argued with two people prior to the shooting.

The identities of the two people he verbally argued with have not been released, however.

Detectives are actively following leads to detain suspects, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Anyone with information that can help police find the suspects can call the Phoenix Police Department or file an online report.

They can also submit an anonymous report through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

