ARIZONA NEWS

Subject of Silver Alert back home in Phoenix after being located at hospital

May 6, 2024, 2:00 PM

A Silver Alert for Santiago Patino Jimenez was canceled May 6, 2024, after he was located....

A Silver Alert for Santiago Patino Jimenez was canceled May 6, 2024, after he was located. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The subject of a recent Silver Alert was back home in Phoenix on Monday after being located at a hospital, authorities said.

Authorities didn’t say why 76-year-old Santiago Patino Jimenez was in the hospital. The Silver Alert, which was issued Friday night, was canceled Monday morning.

When the alert was activated, Patino Jimenez had last been seen in the area of Seventh and Peoria avenues wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

The subject, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, has medical conditions that can cause him to appear confused.

No other information about the incident was made available.

