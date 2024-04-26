PHOENIX — The Trunk Space, a Phoenix nonprofit venue that hosts art, music and theater events, will be looking for a new home at the end of May.

The organization is wrapping up an eight-year run at the Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Phoenix.

A transition like this is not new to the The Trunk Space, which left its original location on Grand Avenue in 2016 after 12 years.

“When Trunk Space started, we had just $1,000 and modest aspirations,” co-founder Steph Carrico said on the organization’s website. “If we could keep the dream alive for six months, we’d call it a success. Now we’re building on two decades of growth, and it feels like the right time to make the next big leap toward permanence.”

The Trunk Space will host final events at the church over the next month, followed by a series of pop-up concerts and art shows.

The move comes as organization celebrates its 20th anniversary in operations and seven years as a nonprofit.

In the coming months, Trunk Space will launch a fundraiser to cover relocation expenses for a new host place.

