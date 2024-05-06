Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the latest details as $40M Desert Diamond Arena renovation begins

May 6, 2024, 4:05 AM

Aerial view of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale and the surrounding area, with State Farm Stadium i...

The city of Glendale approved a new agreement with ASM Global to lease, manage and operate the Desert Diamond Arena. (ASM Global Photo)

(ASM Global Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Construction on a $40 million renovation to Desert Diamond Arena, which is owned by the city of Glendale, is set to start in June. The hardest part, according to the arena’s general manager, will be trying to get it all done without interfering with a hectic concert schedule.

Last week, Dale Adams, the general manager of Desert Diamond Arena, told Glendale City Council that the multimillion-dollar renovation project will be done by February 2025 — without closing the venue.

“We schedule all our events so that we can continue with the renovation and finish up in early 2025 without shutting the building down,” Adams said during the April 23 Council meeting. “That’ll be the biggest challenge.”

The renovations come after Desert Diamond Arena, which once was home to the Arizona Coyotes, had its best year ever in 2023. Last year, the arena hosted 50 events, up from 43 in 2022. That led to a year-over-year attendance increase of 119%. Gross sales were up 156% from 2022 to 2023, which led to the arena yielding record financial results.

The fresh upgrades to the arena will be “100% fan-facing improvements,” Adams said.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Authorities released these images from a 2022 assault in Gilbert in January 2024. An arrest was mad...

Kevin Stone

19-year-old arrested in connection with 2022 assault in Gilbert

A teenager was taken into custody last week in connection with a 2022 assault in Gilbert, authorities announced, the latest arrest in a string of East Valley youth violence cases.

42 minutes ago

Woman fatally stabbed in Phoenix on Sunday, May 5, 2024....

KTAR.com

Woman fatally stabbed multiple times inside Phoenix home

Officers responded to a welfare check call around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

3 hours ago

Biden announced the expansion of Obamacare for DACA recipients on May 3, 2024....

Heidi Hommel

Biden to expand Obamacare for DACA recipients in Arizona and nationwide

Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in Arizona and nationwide will be eligible for coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

4 hours ago

(Pexels photo)...

Damon Allred

Live Nation’s Concert Week offering $25 tickets to shows across metro Phoenix

Live Nation's annual Concert Week is back to offer $25 tickets to music and comedy concertgoers, beginning on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Bright Eyes was found April 24 hiding in a cutout on Lookout Mountain in Phoenix. (Arizona Human So...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 3-5

From brain implant devices to rescuing dogs, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

15 hours ago

More than 20 of Arizona's top winemakers will be featured at the event. (Verde Valley Wine Festival...

KTAR.com

Verde Valley Wine Festival coming to Cottonwood on Saturday

The Verde Valley Wine Festival is making its annual return to the heart of Arizona Wine Country next weekend. 

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Here are the latest details as $40M Desert Diamond Arena renovation begins