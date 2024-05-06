Construction on a $40 million renovation to Desert Diamond Arena, which is owned by the city of Glendale, is set to start in June. The hardest part, according to the arena’s general manager, will be trying to get it all done without interfering with a hectic concert schedule.

Last week, Dale Adams, the general manager of Desert Diamond Arena, told Glendale City Council that the multimillion-dollar renovation project will be done by February 2025 — without closing the venue.

“We schedule all our events so that we can continue with the renovation and finish up in early 2025 without shutting the building down,” Adams said during the April 23 Council meeting. “That’ll be the biggest challenge.”

The renovations come after Desert Diamond Arena, which once was home to the Arizona Coyotes, had its best year ever in 2023. Last year, the arena hosted 50 events, up from 43 in 2022. That led to a year-over-year attendance increase of 119%. Gross sales were up 156% from 2022 to 2023, which led to the arena yielding record financial results.

The fresh upgrades to the arena will be “100% fan-facing improvements,” Adams said.

