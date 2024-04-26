PHOENIX — A Utah-based indoor pickleball chain will open its first Valley location later this year, the company announced.

The Picklr venue is scheduled to open in the fall in the Costco Plaza at Priest Drive and Elliot Road in Tempe.

The Tempe establishment will be the first of three East Valley locations. The other two The Picklr sites will be announced at a later date.

“As one of the top three states in the country for pickleball players, Arizona is primed for indoor pickleball, and there is no better experience than playing at The Picklr,” Ryan Werlich of the Tempe Franchise Ownership group said in a press release.

A separate The Picklr franchisee is planning to open three facilities in the Scottsdale/Paradise Valley area, according to the Phoenix Business Journal. The first of those is scheduled to open this fall at Talking Stick Way and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale.

Here is everything we know about the anticipated opening of The Picklr

The 26,000-square-foot Tempe location will feature eight climate-controlled pickleball courts — including two championship courts with outdoor-style surfacing — along with a full pro shop and private event space.

The venue will offer unlimited league play, tournaments and open play. It will also offer professional coaching for juniors and adults.

The Picklr currently has pickleball centers in Utah, Colorado and Illinois and is planning to expand into 11 other states, including Arizona.

