Woman fatally stabbed multiple times inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally stabbed inside her Phoenix home on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a welfare check call around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the caller who reported discovering blood on his driveway, leading toward the tenant’s section of the house, police said.

After entering the home, officers found 24-year-old Andrea Casarrubias Romero dead from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, police said.

“Preliminary information suggests Casarrubias Romero was assaulted, sometime overnight, by a known suspect who is currently outstanding,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in the release. “Detectives are currently following leads as they work to locate the suspect.”

The investigation is ongoing.

