PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old boy who was last seen with his father Wednesday after the man allegedly assaulted the child’s mother.

A missing and endangered person advisory was issued early Thursday for Israel Maldonado, who was last seen near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Israel’s father, 27-year-old Emmanuel Maldonado, left the area with the boy after allegedly assaulting Israel’s mother and brandishing a handgun, police said.

The pair were seen in a dark grey 2015 Nissan Quest van with Washington license plate CGY2639.

Israel stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 55 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

His father stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is possibly armed with a handgun, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the Maldonado’s whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 911.

