Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police looking for boy last seen with father, who allegedly assaulted child’s mother in Phoenix

Apr 18, 2024, 6:26 AM | Updated: 6:28 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Police are looking for 7-year-old Israel Maldonado who was last seen with his father Wednesday after the man allegedly assaulted the child’s mother. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photos) The pair were seen in a dark grey 2015 Nissan Quest van with Washington license plate CGY2639. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old boy who was last seen with his father Wednesday after the man allegedly assaulted the child’s mother.

A missing and endangered person advisory was issued early Thursday for Israel Maldonado, who was last seen near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Israel’s father, 27-year-old Emmanuel Maldonado, left the area with the boy after allegedly assaulting Israel’s mother and brandishing a handgun, police said.

The pair were seen in a dark grey 2015 Nissan Quest van with Washington license plate CGY2639.

Israel stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 55 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

His father stands  5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is possibly armed with a handgun, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the Maldonado’s whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 911.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image with a band playing in front of a Mesa mural on the left and an aerial view of the Mesa...

Kevin Stone

7th annual Mesa Music Festival gives emerging artists their turn in spotlight

Dozens of emerging musical artists will show off their chops this week during the seventh annual Mesa Music Festival.

3 hours ago

The Arizona Department of Transportation asked the public for input on Wednesday. (File photo by Da...

KTAR.com

ADOT seeking public input to update Arizona’s highway safety strategic plans

The Arizona Department of Transportation wants the public to share their thoughts on the future of the state's highways.

3 hours ago

Fans participate in the NCAA Men's Final Four Dribble at Fan Fest on April 7, 2024 in Phoenix, Ariz...

Damon Allred

Phoenix’s Final Four Fan Fest achieves Zero Waste mark

Final Four Fan Fest was a success at the Phoenix Convention Center, as it reached a Zero Waste mark determined by waste diversion.

4 hours ago

Ernie the tamandua is the Phoenix Zoo's newest animal...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Zoo welcomes newest resident, a tamandua named Ernie

The Phoenix Zoo invited the public to come and visit its newest resident, a young tamandua named Ernie, in a Wednesday announcement.

4 hours ago

Phoenix was awarded a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. (Valley Metro Pho...

KTAR.com

Phoenix receives $1.2 million grant to help with transportation development projects

Phoenix has received a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration intended for projects that boost transportation options and access in the city.

12 hours ago

A anti-abortion supporter stands outside the House chamber, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Capit...

Associated Press

Democrats clear path to bring proposed repeal of Arizona’s near-total abortion ban to a vote

Democrats in the Arizona Senate cleared a path to bring a proposed repeal of the state’s near-total ban on abortions to a vote.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Police looking for boy last seen with father, who allegedly assaulted child’s mother in Phoenix