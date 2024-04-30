PHOENIX — Authorities asked the public to help identify a driver accused of injuring a pedestrian in an Avondale hit-and-run last Friday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said it needs information about the incident, which took place around 4:35 a.m.

Authorities said the collision occurred on Indian School Road, around 1,500 feet east of El Mirage Road.

The victim was crossing the street in an unlit area with no crosswalk, MCSO said.

Two potential vehicles were involved in the crash, MCSO said:

A pickup truck, possibly brown and possibly with a rack on the bed.

A gray 2013 to 2020 Lincoln MKZ, which may have damage to the right side.

Anyone with information about this collision is encouraged to contact MCSO at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011. The MCSO report to reference is IR24-010368.

