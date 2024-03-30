Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mar 30, 2024

A suspect in a domestic violence incident was taken into custody Saturday, March 30, 2024, after he fired his weapon toward an officer in Buckeye. (Buckeye Police Department Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect allegedly involved a domestic violence dispute was taken into custody Saturday after he fired his weapon toward an officer in Buckeye, authorities said.

An officer responded to the call around noon near Beardsley Parkway and Canyon Spring Boulevard in the Sun City Festival master-planned community, the Buckeye Police Department said.

When the officer arrived, he saw a man in the back yard. The office told the man to come out, but he instead moved out of the officer’s view, police said.

“That’s when the officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the officer’s direction,” police said. “Additional officers arrived on scene before the subject came out and surrendered to police.”

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested.

No officer was injured, and no shots were fired by police, authorities said.

