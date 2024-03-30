PHOENIX — A suspect allegedly involved a domestic violence dispute was taken into custody Saturday after he fired his weapon toward an officer in Buckeye, authorities said.

An officer responded to the call around noon near Beardsley Parkway and Canyon Spring Boulevard in the Sun City Festival master-planned community, the Buckeye Police Department said.

When the officer arrived, he saw a man in the back yard. The office told the man to come out, but he instead moved out of the officer’s view, police said.

“That’s when the officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the officer’s direction,” police said. “Additional officers arrived on scene before the subject came out and surrendered to police.”

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested.

No officer was injured, and no shots were fired by police, authorities said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.