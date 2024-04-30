Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona judicial review panel says 1 judge up for retention in 2024 doesn’t meet standards

Apr 30, 2024, 2:00 PM

Exterior view of the Arizona state court building in Phoenix....

This file photo shows the Arizona State Courts Building in Phoenix. The Arizona Commission on Judicial Performance Review released its recommendations for justices and judges up for retention in 2024 on Monday, April 29. (Facebook Photo/Arizona Supreme Court)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Supreme Court)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Arizona judicial review panel gave passing grades to all but one of the judges eligible for retention votes in the 2024 general election.

The Arizona Commission on Judicial Performance Review (JPR) met Friday to make their recommendations for two state Supreme Court justices, four Court of Appeals judges and 66 Superior Court judges.

The panel voted after reviewing 14,000 surveys from jurors, witnesses, litigants, attorneys and court staff, plus written comments and remarks from a public hearing. The results were released Monday.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Jo Lynn Gentry was the only person up for retention this year who didn’t meet the commission’s standards. However, Gentry told the Arizona Republic she isn’t seeking reelection and will retire at the end of the year.

RELATED STORIES

What is Arizona’s judicial review commission?

The JPR commission was created in 1992 to develop judicial standards and conduct performance reviews ahead of retention elections.

Arizona’s judges and justices are appointed to six-year terms by the governor, but they must stand for retention elections when their terms expire.

The panel can’t remove a judge or justice from office, but it determines which ones meet performance standards. Voters can use the JPR findings as guidance when filling out the retention section of their ballots.

Which Arizona Supreme Court justices are up for retention in 2024?

Clint Bolick and Kathryn H. King are the two state Supreme Court members up for retention this year. They were among the four justices who voted to uphold a near-total abortion ban that originated in 1864, before Arizona was a state.

Progress Arizona, a progressive activist group, launched a campaign to encourage voters to reject Bolick and King because of their abortion decision.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

La Victoria Commons: New Tempe community on the way...

Serena O'Sullivan

Tempe approves ground leases for affordable housing community

The Tempe City Council approved ground leases on Thursday for a new community of apartments and townhouses called La Victoria Commons.

2 hours ago

Jill Biden speaks during the the Community College National Legislative Summit in February 2022. Th...

Kevin Stone

First lady Jill Biden to be special guest speaker at Mesa Community College graduation

First lady Jill Biden will be the special guest speaker at Mesa Community College’s 2023-24 graduation ceremony.

3 hours ago

Split-panel image from a youth violence listening session held April 29, 2024, in Chandler, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Chandler mayor says city is exploring ways to address issue of youth violence

A day after a listening session on youth violence, Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said his East Valley suburb is exploring ways to address the issue.

4 hours ago

File photo of a road closed sign. State Route 87 was closed between metro Phoenix and Payson on Tue...

KTAR.com

Fatal crash closes highway between metro Phoenix and Payson for several hours

Part of the highway between metro Phoenix and Payson was closed for several hours Tuesday after a fatal crash.

4 hours ago

The two grey foxes were found in April 2024 behind a shed by a good Samaritan who thought they were...

KTAR.com

After foxes were mistaken for kittens, Valley animal experts tell public to leave baby animals alone

After a pair of foxes believed to be kittens were given to the Arizona Humane Society earlier this month, one Valley veterinarian is reminding the public about what to do if baby animals are found.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police vehicle with lights on behind yellow crime scene tape....

KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in midnight collision on McDowell Road in east Phoenix

A pedestrian was killed in a collision on McDowell Road in east Phoenix just after midnight Tuesday, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Arizona judicial review panel says 1 judge up for retention in 2024 doesn’t meet standards