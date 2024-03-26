Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Officers shoot suspect in Chandler hotel parking lot after domestic violence call

Mar 25, 2024, 9:43 PM

An officer-involved shooting took place in the parking lot at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Cha...

An officer-involved shooting took place in the parking lot at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Chandler on Friday night. (Hilton photo)

(Hilton photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was shot by Chandler police at a hotel late on Friday after a domestic dispute, according to officials.

Cody Charles Long, 32, was hospitalized with his injuries and will be booked on multiple felony charges including aggravated assault–strangling and kidnapping.

On Friday just before 11:30 p.m., police responded to a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at Interstate 10 and West Chandler Boulevard for reports of domestic violence.

Hotel staff had contacted police on behalf of the victim, an adult female who was reportedly being held against her will for multiple hours.

When police arrived, they located the suspect in the corner of the parking lot. When they approached his vehicle, Long allegedly immediately began firing at them. Two of the three officers present returned fire, striking the suspect once in his lower body.

RELATED STORIES

Long was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition, and the victim received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries from the domestic violence incident. She was not additionally injured during the shooting.

When Long is released from the hospital, he will face felony charges for the domestic violence incident and the shooting incident.

All three officers involved in the shooting — who range in experience from 3-5 years — were placed on administrative leave pending the outcomes of internal and criminal investigations.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The festival returns to downtown Phoenix on April 20, 2024. (French Fry and Music Festival)...

Arin Ducharme

FRIED Festival returning to downtown Phoenix this April

The FRIED French Fry and Music Festival will make its return to downtown Phoenix for the third year in a row next month.

3 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs...

KTAR.com

Ohio man gets 2.5 years in prison for making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs

An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs when she served as Arizona secretary of state.

7 hours ago

A woman fell from the side of the Cathedral Rock Trail on Sunday, authorities said. (Sedona Fire De...

Serena O'Sullivan

Hiker rescued from 15-foot fall in Sedona amid slippery conditions

A woman was seriously injured after falling 15 feet after hiking on a Sedona trail on Sunday, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Federal funds for Arizona: $25M+ clinched by Sens. Kelly, Sinema...

Serena O'Sullivan

Sens. Sinema, Kelly say they’ve secured over $25M in federal funds for Arizona

Local communities will benefit from an influx of over $25 million in federal funds for Arizona, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly said.

11 hours ago

The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were temporarily closed for a crash in Ph...

KTAR.com

4 hospitalized in 2nd Loop 202 Freeway crash near Phoenix on Monday

Four people were hospitalized following the second multi-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Brazion Sheppard was arrested for allegedly fatally killing a man at an apartment complex in Phoeni...

KTAR.com

18-year-old arrested in fatal west Phoenix apartment complex shootout

An 18-year-old was arrested for his role in a fatal west Phoenix shootout at an apartment complex last week, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Officers shoot suspect in Chandler hotel parking lot after domestic violence call