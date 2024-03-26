PHOENIX — A man was shot by Chandler police at a hotel late on Friday after a domestic dispute, according to officials.

Cody Charles Long, 32, was hospitalized with his injuries and will be booked on multiple felony charges including aggravated assault–strangling and kidnapping.

On Friday just before 11:30 p.m., police responded to a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at Interstate 10 and West Chandler Boulevard for reports of domestic violence.

Hotel staff had contacted police on behalf of the victim, an adult female who was reportedly being held against her will for multiple hours.

When police arrived, they located the suspect in the corner of the parking lot. When they approached his vehicle, Long allegedly immediately began firing at them. Two of the three officers present returned fire, striking the suspect once in his lower body.

Long was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition, and the victim received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries from the domestic violence incident. She was not additionally injured during the shooting.

When Long is released from the hospital, he will face felony charges for the domestic violence incident and the shooting incident.

All three officers involved in the shooting — who range in experience from 3-5 years — were placed on administrative leave pending the outcomes of internal and criminal investigations.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.