Here Comes the Pain: Masked metal monsters Slipknot coming to Phoenix

Apr 30, 2024, 5:00 PM

PHOENIX — Slipknot, the iconic heavy metal powerhouse founded in Iowa, is set to stop in Phoenix this summer during their upcoming tour.

The band will perform for their Maggots, as the group’s loyal fans are known, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 15 on their “Here Comes the Pain” North American tour.

Special guests Knocked Loose and Vended will start the party.

Presales started Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The nine masked members are celebrating 25 years since the release of their 1999 debut album “Slipknot,” a breakout success for the band.

“We loved what we did with the first record, but we didn’t even know if there was going to be anything after that,” guitarist Jim Root said in a press release.

“We just wanted people to hear it. Selling out of records and shows, having successful tours — those are goals for any band. But the dream scenario in some ways, came true for us.”

Among Slipknot’s most popular albums include “Slipknot,” “.5: The Gray Chapter” and “Iowa,” all of which made it onto the Billboard 200 chart.

“Duality,” “Before I Forget” and “Psychosocial” emerged as the top-streamed songs on music-streaming platform Spotify, amassing over 500 million plays for each song.

The last time Slipknot performed in the Valley was in October 2022, according to Setlist.fm.

The tour kicks off on Aug. 6 in Noblesville, Indiana, and will close out on Sept. 21 in Des Moines, Iowa.

