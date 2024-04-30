Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mexican officials regret US decision not to retry American rancher in fatal shooting of Mexican man

Apr 30, 2024, 4:00 PM

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly won't be tried in court again...

George Alan Kelly, above, entered court for his preliminary hearing on Feb. 22, 2023. (Photos: Nati Harnik via AP, left, Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, right)

(Photos: Nati Harnik via AP, left, Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, right)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Mexico’s top official in the Arizona border town of Nogales said Tuesday his country is displeased that prosecutors in the U.S. won’t retry an American rancher accused of fatally shooting a Mexican man on his property.

Prosecutors had the option to retry George Alan Kelly, 75, or drop the case after the jury deadlocked on a verdict last week and the judge declared a mistrial.

“This seems to us to be a very regrettable decision,” Mexican Consul General Marcos Moreno Baez said of the announcement a day earlier by the Santa Cruz County Attorney Office.

“We will explore other options with the family, including a civil process,” Moreno said, referring to the possibility of a lawsuit.

What was Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly charged with?

Kelly had been charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 30, 2023, shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, 48, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico.

RELATED STORIES

Prosecutors had said Kelly recklessly fired nine shots from an AK-style rifle toward a group of men about 100 yards (90 meters) away on his cattle ranch near the U.S. southern border. Kelly has said he fired warning shots in the air, but argued he didn’t shoot directly at anyone.

Judge Thomas Fink said a hearing would be scheduled later to determine if the case would be dismissed with prejudice, which would mean it couldn’t be brought back to court. No new documents in the case had been posted by midday Tuesday.

Kelly’s defense attorney Brenna Larkin welcomed the decision not to retry her client.

“Mr. Kelly and his wife have been living through a nightmare for over a year, and they can finally rest easy,” said Larkin said Tuesday. “While that injustice to Gabriel and his family is unfortunate, we are at least pleased to know that the injustice will not be compounded by scapegoating an innocent man.”

Larkin said she was “curious about the Mexican government’s continued involvement in this case” and noted that Cuen-Buitimea had been arrested and deported several times for illegal entry into the U.S.

Moreno said the consulate he heads in Nogales, Arizona, will continue supporting Cuen-Buitimea’s family. Consular officials sat with the victim’s two adult daughters during the trial.

The trial coincided with a U.S. presidential election race that has drawn widespread interest in border security. During it, court officials took jurors to Kelly’s ranch as well as a section of the U.S.-Mexico border.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Slipknot, the iconic heavy metal powerhouse, is set to stop in Phoenix later this year during their...

KTAR.com

Here Comes the Pain: Masked metal monsters Slipknot coming to Phoenix

Slipknot, the iconic heavy metal powerhouse founded in Iowa, is set to stop in Phoenix this summer during their upcoming tour.

2 hours ago

injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run...

KTAR.com

MCSO searching for driver who injured pedestrian in Avondale hit-and-run

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver accused of injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Friday morning.

4 hours ago

Exterior view of the Arizona state court building in Phoenix....

Kevin Stone

Arizona judicial review panel says 1 judge up for retention in 2024 doesn’t meet standards

The Arizona judicial review panel gave passing grades to all but one of the judges eligible for retention votes in the 2024 general election.

5 hours ago

La Victoria Commons: New Tempe community on the way...

Serena O'Sullivan

Tempe approves ground leases for affordable housing community

The Tempe City Council approved ground leases on Thursday for a new community of apartments and townhouses called La Victoria Commons.

7 hours ago

Jill Biden speaks during the the Community College National Legislative Summit in February 2022. Th...

Kevin Stone

First lady Jill Biden to be special guest speaker at Mesa Community College graduation

First lady Jill Biden will be the special guest speaker at Mesa Community College’s 2023-24 graduation ceremony.

8 hours ago

Split-panel image from a youth violence listening session held April 29, 2024, in Chandler, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Chandler mayor says city is exploring ways to address issue of youth violence

A day after a listening session on youth violence, Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said his East Valley suburb is exploring ways to address the issue.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Mexican officials regret US decision not to retry American rancher in fatal shooting of Mexican man