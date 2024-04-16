PHOENIX – Tuesday is expected to be Phoenix’s last day under 90 degrees for a while, and the year’s first triple-digit temperatures could be here soon.

“The cooler weather is just about over for us, and we’re seeing the first signs of what’s to come for the next several months,” Mark O’Malley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday morning.

After a high in the mid-80s on Tuesday, the Phoenix weather forecast calls for temperatures in the low to middle 90s for the rest of the week. Mother Nature will then turn up the heat Sunday-Tuesday, when highs are expected to reach at least the upper 90s.

High temperatures today will not be too far from the daily normal under bright sunshine. Last day of near normal this week with readings warming 5°F to 10°F above starting Wednesday. We don't see any notably cooler weather arriving for at least the next 7 days. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/zGwe21bHZK — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 16, 2024

“There’s about a 20% chance that we hit 100 degrees for the first time this year one of those days,” O’Malley said.

When does Phoenix usually reach 100 degrees for the first time?

Phoenix reached 90 degrees for the first time this year on Thursday, 12 days later than the historical average. If it reaches 100 over the next week or so, it would be a bit earlier than the recent average date of May 2 for Phoenix’s first triple-digit temperature.

“Not unusual by any stretch of the imagination,” O’Malley said. “Record highs this time of year are right around 100, just above 100.”

In 2023, Phoenix reached 100 degrees for the first time on April 30 and the last time on Oct. 21.

Regardless of Phoenix forecast, residents should prepare for heat

Even if it stays in the 90s for the time being, it could take a couple of weeks for people to get acclimated after months of cooler temperatures, “even if you lived here for a long time,” O’Malley said.

“This is a very good opportunity to test out your air conditioning to make sure that it works this year, and then just use typical precautions,” he added. “If you do need to be outside during the peak heating in the afternoon, just drink plenty of water and make sure to take some breaks in the shade or in the air conditioning.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

