Clark Park pool reopening in Tempe for first time since 2008...

PHOENIX — A beloved Tempe community pool that has been closed for more than 15 years will soon reopen, officials announced on Monday.

City officials will celebrate the new and upgraded Clark Park pool and community center with a grand opening ceremony on Saturday.

There will be a ribbon cutting event, drinks and free swimming in the pool. Visitors can also take part in various activities, from water sliding and fitness classes to crocheting.

The grand opening will last from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

What is there to do at the new and improved Tempe pool?

The Clark Park pool now has various features:

A 17-foot spiral water slide.

Zero-depth entry.

Five lap lanes.

Several shade structures.

The updated community center has four classrooms where community members can take exercise and fitness classes.

Yoga, Spanish, crochet, childhood education and martial arts classes are also up for grabs. People can also reserve the rooms for meetings and social events.

Visitors can also admire a colorful 750-square-foot mosaic art installation at the facility’s entrance.

Clark Park pool in Tempe has a long history

City leaders constructed the 10-acre park in 1949 and added a swimming pool in 1974. However, issues related to the Great Recession shut down the pool in 2008.

Ten years later, in 2018, community members starting meeting with Tempe city staff to propose Clark Park improvements. Leaders surveyed elementary school students on playground equipment they’d like. Officials also surveyed the wider community to find out which programs people wanted the most.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said he was excited to bring back this community gathering space.

“The new community center and pool are a reflection of what the neighbors and this community truly envisioned,” Woods said in a statement. “I’m excited to see how this center will bring people together to create memories for decades to come.”

