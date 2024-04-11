PHOENIX – Are you feeling the heat? Phoenix recorded its first 90-degree day of the year on Thursday, but it certainly won’t be the last.

The unofficial reading at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport showed 90 for the first time in five months at 12:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

It was the first time Phoenix reached that mark since Nov. 7, 2023.

Exactly one year ago on April 11, Phoenix set a record for the date by hitting 99 degrees.

With Minor HeatRisk, those especially susceptible to heat can experience heat-related and heat-caused health impacts. However, this level of heat can still be impactful to everyone with long exposure and little to no protection from the heat. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/vvOf6AfufV — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 11, 2024

When does Phoenix usually record first 90-degree day?

On average, Phoenix sees 90 degrees for the first time in a year on March 30, meaning the heat was a little late this spring. The average first day for 100 degrees is May 11.

Temperatures are expected to remain above or near 90 through Saturday before receding a bit.

“As we head into the weekend and early next week, we do cool back down once again to below-normal highs starting on Sunday, where we’re expecting only low 80s. And then on Monday, we may actually struggle to reach 80 degrees,” Gabriel Lojero, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.

KTAR News 92.3 FM's Jim Cross contributed to this report.

