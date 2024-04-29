Close
New Desert Diamond Casino set to open in West Valley later this year

Apr 29, 2024, 4:15 AM

The first phase of the new Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy is on track to be complete...

The first phase of the new Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy is on track to be completed by the end of 2024. An aerial photo was taken of the construction site on March 29, 2024 in the Glendale area. (Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise)

(Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Construction on the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise’s $450 million casino complex is well underway in the West Valley and is on track to be completed this year.

In its first phase, the Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy will feature 900 class III slot machines and 48 table games including 16 poker tables all centered around a large circular bar. It was also feature a sportsbook and bar, a poker room, and high-limit table games room and slots room with VIP lounges.

Other amenities include a merchandise retail store and food hall with a bar and eateries such as Deli-ish sandwiches, Taqueria-ville, Spitfire chicken and Chucks burgers.

The nearly 200,000-square-foot facility will also feature a casual restaurant called Pub Stop and an upscale Morton’s The Steakhouse. Both will have entertainment stages and indoor and outdoor dining.

The new casino will be the fifth Desert Diamond Casinos location in Arizona and the second in metro Phoenix. It’s located at 8200 N. Sarvival Ave. along the Loop 303 and Northern Parkway.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

