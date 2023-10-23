Close
Phoenix-based U-Haul proposes massive self-storage facility in growing part of city

Oct 23, 2023, 4:05 AM

U-Haul is planning to develop a 134,000 square-foot self storage, truck rental and retail facility in west Phoenix. (A&M Associated Inc.)

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Phoenix-based U-Haul Holding Co. (NYSE: UHAL) is planning to build a large self-storage facility with truck and trailer rentals and a store as part of its expansion efforts.

The project will be developed across 10 acres at the northwest corner of Lower Buckeye Road and 59th Avenue, just east of the Loop 202 in west Phoenix, an area that has seen substantial housing growth in recent years.

The U-Haul Moving and Storage Store facility will comprise 1,111 storage units in a three-story building and one-story building including some auxiliary mini-storage units totaling about 134,126 square feet.

Erica Marquez, U-Haul Co. of Western Arizona president, said in a statement to the Business Journal that the company is currently in the planning phases for the new facility.

“We hope to build a state-of-the-art retail, moving, and storage facility that will provide a variety of storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points,” said Marquez.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

