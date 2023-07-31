Mill Avenue in Tempe to undergo streetscape renovations next year

(Conceptual Rendering of Proposed Improvements by the city of Tempe)

PHOENIX — Tempe is slated to begin a streetscape makeover early next year in an effort to improve sidewalks and increase shade from trees on Mill Avenue.

Construction for the Mill Avenue Streetscape will take place between University Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

The project is scheduled to begin in February and is expected to be completed by December. It is estimated to cost approximately $21 million.

“Keeping our downtown attractive, welcoming and full of great options is vital to tourism, economic development and our community’s livability and atmosphere,” the city said in a press release.

The extent of the project included evaluation and consideration of pedestrian amenities, street trees, enhanced planting systems, lighting, Hayden Butte Trailhead concepts and cost estimates.

When considering which upgrades to pursue, the city evaluated current conditions of amenities on Mill Avenue.

For instance, the existing street tree system is reaching its limit in terms of life expectancy in the urban environment, according to the city. The drip irrigation system is also beginning to lose its effectiveness in terms of age and gradual deterioration.

The project is the latest effort in revitalizing the city as part of Refresh Tempe, which aims to maintain and add amenities and infrastructure to improve the quality of life for community members.

Three meetings will be held next week to allow the public to learn more about the project and provide feedback.

Here are the meeting dates and locations:

Monday, Aug. 7: Tempe Transportation Center (200 E. Fifth St.) at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Zoom meeting at noon

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Tempe Public Library (3500 S. Rural Rd.) at 6 p.m.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.