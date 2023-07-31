Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mill Avenue in Tempe to undergo streetscape renovations next year

Jul 31, 2023, 10:11 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


rendering of shade after improvements rendering of Tempe street after improvements rendering of what shade could look like after renovations variations of shade concepts that could be on Mill Avenue following the makeover rendering of street murals and designs

PHOENIX — Tempe is slated to begin a streetscape makeover early next year in an effort to improve sidewalks and increase shade from trees on Mill Avenue.

Construction for the Mill Avenue Streetscape will take place between University Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

The project is scheduled to begin in February and is expected to be completed by December. It is estimated to cost approximately $21 million.

“Keeping our downtown attractive, welcoming and full of great options is vital to tourism, economic development and our community’s livability and atmosphere,” the city said in a press release.

The extent of the project included evaluation and consideration of pedestrian amenities, street trees, enhanced planting systems, lighting, Hayden Butte Trailhead concepts and cost estimates.

RELATED STORIES

When considering which upgrades to pursue, the city evaluated current conditions of amenities on Mill Avenue.

For instance, the existing street tree system is reaching its limit in terms of life expectancy in the urban environment, according to the city. The drip irrigation system is also beginning to lose its effectiveness in terms of age and gradual deterioration.

The project is the latest effort in revitalizing the city as part of Refresh Tempe, which aims to maintain and add amenities and infrastructure to improve the quality of life for community members.

Three meetings will be held next week to allow the public to learn more about the project and provide feedback.

Here are the meeting dates and locations:

  • Monday, Aug. 7: Tempe Transportation Center (200 E. Fifth St.) at 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 9: Zoom meeting at noon
  • Wednesday, Aug. 9: Tempe Public Library (3500 S. Rural Rd.) at 6 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Kevin Stone

With Idaho case complete, Arizona prosecutors ready for ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell

“Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow Daybell still faces two charges in Arizona after being sentenced to life in prison in a high-profile Idaho case.

12 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Court...

Associated Press

Lori Vallow Daybell gets life sentence for deaths of 2 of her children, romantic rival

Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell was given a life sentence without parole for the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. She faces more charges in Arizona.

12 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders lifted for neighborhoods impacted by Diamond Fire in Sunflower

Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday night for the neighborhoods impacted by the Diamond Fire burning northeast of Phoenix in Sunflower.

12 hours ago

President Joe Biden leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attendin...

KTAR.com

President Joe Biden to visit Arizona next week on western swing

President Joe Biden will visit Arizona next week as part of swing through three western states, the White House announced Monday.

12 hours ago

SRP plant...

Taylor Kinnerup

Untapped power: SRP hires individuals with disabilities, challenging myths, breaking employment barriers

In 2019, SRP teamed up with the Delaware-based company The Precisionists, Inc. (TPI) which creates jobs for individuals with disabilities.

12 hours ago

Bipartisan Elections Task Force...

Luke Forstner

Bipartisan task force continues progress toward safe and secure elections in Arizona

The Bipartisan Elections Task Force formed by Governor Katie Hobbs had its second meeting this month, to continue working towards its goal of making elections safer and more secure.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Mill Avenue in Tempe to undergo streetscape renovations next year