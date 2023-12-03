Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Wildflower debuts renovations for grand reopening in Tempe

Dec 3, 2023, 2:00 PM

BY TOM KUEBEL


Renovations of Wildflower Tempe ahead of its grand reopening. (Adler Public Relations photo)

PHOENIX — Renovations at Wildflower Tempe have completed and the restaurant is back in business at its location in the Tempe Square Shopping Center.

“We’re extremely proud of how Wildflower Tempe’s grand refresh turned out,” Wildflower founder and owner Louis Basile said in a release. “For more than 25 years, Wildflower has been committed to putting our guests first and this reinvestment with new, updated amenities demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing the best guest experience possible.”

The renovations include new tables, booths, chairs, bakery displays, branding and décor.

Wildflower serves meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s menu centers around its specialty bakery that produces artisan breads for sandwiches.

The restaurant also serves a variety of pasta dishes, soups and salads.

There are 16 Wildflower locations throughout the Valley.

Wildflower debuts renovations for grand reopening in Tempe