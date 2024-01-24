PHOENIX — Tempe Eats, a food hall with multiple dining and drinking options, is set to open its doors next week to patrons in search of variety.

The venue on the southeast corner of Mill and Southern avenues will hold a grand opening celebration at noon on Friday, Feb. 2.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Corey Woods and members of the Tempe City Council.

What was the inspiration for Tempe Eats?

Inspired by creator Teresa Nguyen’s food hall experiences during her international travels, Tempe Eats will feature innovative tech to make ordering easy.

The venue is divided into multiple sections, each with its own vibe, including a beer garden, a sports bar, a family-friendly main dining room and a TV-free wine bar.

Diners can order from multiple restaurants or bars within the facility in a single transaction and have the items delivered to their table. Takeout customers can pick up their orders at the building’s drive-thru or walk-up window.

As part of its mission to nurture a culinary community, Tempe Eats will host “Interactive Sip & Savor Gatherings” with curated food and beverage menus.

What are the dining and drinking options at new Tempe food hall?

The food hall has eight eateries, with options ranging from Mexican, Italian and Asian cuisine to wings, sandwiches/salads, a tapas/wine bar, barbecue and desserts.

Visitors with a thirst for craft brews or artisan cocktails can quench their thirsts at the Craft U beer wall or Tempe Drinks bar.

Once it’s up and running, Tempe Eats will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to midnight Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

