PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is dealing with a lack of kennel space for sick, injured and abused pets without a home. To free up space, it’s offering free adoptions for all dogs through Sunday. That applies to puppies, too.

AHS said it is currently caring for around 1,000 pets between its three locations and foster homes. Even more pets come in every day, which causes kennels space to quickly overflow.

Adopting a dog from AHS not only saves the pet’s life, but it also helps the nonprofit care for more sick, injured and abused pets.

Free adoptions for all dogs at AHS through weekend

One of those pets is Colonel Cabbage, a three-year-old pug who was rescued as an injured stray last month.

An emergency animal medical technician rescued Colonel Cabbage after she was found with a severely injured eye, AHS said. She underwent surgery in the AHS trauma hospital and has recovered well. Now she’s one of the almost 22,000 pets AHS cares for each year.

Medical teams couldn’t save her eye — but a loving rescuer could save her life by taking her home, AHS said. She’s one of many loving and energetic dogs who can be adopted for free through this weekend.

All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, AHS said. They’re also vaccinated and microchipped.

Those who can’t make the commitment of adopting can always foster. Applications are online.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.